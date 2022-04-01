John Abraham starrer Attack is a sci-fi action drama that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and Prakash Raj. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film's trailer hinted at the story following the journey of a supersoldier, and the similarities to a certain superhero Captain were hard to miss.

However, now that film has finally released, and is competing with RRR and Kaun Pravin Tambe? in theatres, we've compiled Twitterati's review of the film, so you can take a call on whether to watch it over the weekend or not:

They’ve made #Attack in such a way that you will have to wait for #AttackMovie Part Two.



It’s a well-written fill that boasts of good music and also a fabulous cast. The cast makes the film, all the way more convincing. #Attackreview #JohnAbraham https://t.co/p9yhc7z6Ea — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) March 31, 2022

REVIEW: #Attack : ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5



- GOOD: Great action. Fantastic BG score, Catchy music. #JohnAbraham nails it as a humanoid. For a change #JacquelineFernandez got her expressions right.



This Movie is especially For Action Lover's 👍

Don't Miss this Movie in Theaters #Bollywood ! — Rakesh Varma IAS (@Rakesh_DHFA) April 1, 2022

Review - #Attack

Rating - 3.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½



No Nonsense Fast Paced brilliant action film. #JohnAbraham raw action takes this film to another level, Vfx + Graphics + Short running time is a plus….Those who like hardcore standard action film for them its a Must Watch.#AttackReview pic.twitter.com/2fspp0HUXr — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 1, 2022

#Attack review:



Action scenes are the only saving grace.

Screenplay is inconsistent and some sequences just don't make sense.

Performances are let down.



Technical values r good considering budget.



Overall movie is below average.

😐😐😐



2 stars

🌟🌟

Skip it!#AttackReview pic.twitter.com/A7XInmVV8N — Ashraf Shisha (@ShishaAshraf) March 31, 2022

#Attack from Censor Board ! @TheJohnAbraham is a complete revelation and gives an outstanding performance. Robust in looks and smug with self-confidence, the young man matures into a full-fledged action hero with this film. @Rakulpreet also acts well.



My Review; 3.25/5 pic.twitter.com/B53Uuo6zme — Rajesh333 (@Rajesh33399) April 1, 2022

High on action set pieces and music but haphazardly edited and showcasing unintentionally funny caricatures (acting PM had to be the most jarring) #Attack presents a novel concept that works only partly. A good attempt but not a home run in any way! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) April 1, 2022

I am disappointed with #Attack.

This plot, This Genre had so much potential but all gone to dust.

Direction, Editing and Screenplay are the weakest point of the movie but VFX is world Class.#AttackReview: ⭐️⭐️

Final Words: Missable.

💔💔 pic.twitter.com/814AZppV9y — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) April 1, 2022

#OneWordReview ;- #Attack is better than John Abraham's previous films.

• Action ka baap

• Some punches are good

• Some character casting could have been better

• Jacqueline and John's romance seems funny.

Rating - 3.5⭐ / 5⭐@TheJohnAbraham @Rakulpreet#AttackMovie #Review pic.twitter.com/R9NHX7WhwC — Nitesh kurmi (@IamSushant16) March 31, 2022

#Attack worest movie ⭐/5

Lag scence,

booring first half

Routine story

Worest VFX

Disapointed 👎👎👎👎👎#JohnAbraham #AttackMovie — Kiran Tarakian 🌊ᵀʰᵒᵏᵏᵘᵏᵘⁿᵗᵘᵖᵒᵛᵃᵃˡᵉ (@kiran4tarak) April 1, 2022

@TheJohnAbraham 's Quest to make Quality Action in Indian cinema is highly appreciable and he did pull it of greatly #RakulPreetSingh was Decent. #prakashraj was perfect #Jacqueline was okay. Finally, #Attack is definite one time watch for the ACTION #JohnAbraham #AttackReview — Girish Veluru (@girish_veluru) April 1, 2022

Attack is the latest in Abraham's long list of action dramas. However, his last film, Satyameva Jayate 2 failed to impress both, critics and the audience. He will appear next in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, and Pathan in 2023, with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.