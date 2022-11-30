Kal Ho Naa Ho is an unforgettable movie for me because of all the wonderful songs in it. I would tap my feet on Maahi Ve, Pretty Woman, It’s the Time to Disco, and of course, sob on Har ghadi badal rahi dhoop zindagi. The movie had many beautiful moments but, at the same time, had a few problematic instances too.

Meanwhile, someone on Twitter made a comparison between Kal Ho Naa Ho’s proposal scene and Kabir Singh. Yeah, you read that right -this led to a lot of discussions by Tweeples.

This Kabir singh's generation will never understand this scene pic.twitter.com/5fLJi8CD3o — dhruviii (@dhruviiiparmar) November 2, 2022

While some were wooed by SRK’s monologue in this scene and others shared their experiences about watching Kal Ho Naa Ho.

The music 🥹

The emotions🥲

And SRK ❤️ https://t.co/G72joVK8MU — Purva Tribhuvan (@purvs3) November 3, 2022

this Kabir singh generation would never understand king khan bleh https://t.co/gcOe3a6rJF — ᴜʀᴊɪᴛᴀ ᴜᴅᴇsʜɪ (@urjitaudeshi) November 3, 2022

Fav scene literally @realpreityzinta expression is audience reaction watching this scene 😭 https://t.co/RHJFLTuHLt — P U S H P A – The Rule 🦁 (@Venkat_aadhf) November 3, 2022

The fact that the book is empty and every word is from his own feelings for her 😭. https://t.co/APbydZ4xMy — Mukhesh Ravi (@soulZ_Cash) November 5, 2022

Dawg his death scene still the most saddest Bollywood scene for me https://t.co/CL3L2zaGYt — shantanu (@fincher_fiedv2) November 4, 2022

This is a different definition of heartbreak https://t.co/7pWhaJaRR7 — MK 🇵🇸 (@khalifa_47) November 3, 2022

Neither do the Kabir Singh generation understand the colour of Saif ali Khan’s tie. 😭 https://t.co/8RMSW7mBT1 — IB (@Imran_Bukharey) November 2, 2022

LOL I’ll never forgive y’all for making me watching this movie and telling me it was a romcom. Wickedness. https://t.co/X8Ow911Vxd — s u n n y (@starshowers89) November 3, 2022

idk man, i feel like srk was being so selfish in this movie. and i hate how they all kept the truth from her. they assumed they knew what’s best for her better than she did herself. they treated her like a child tbh https://t.co/YrA8EbVutX — 🐡 ㄴ•ㅣ•ㅏ⚡️(바보짓하지마!) (@NIA_cinamide) November 3, 2022

This isn’t a scene but most prolly an “Emotion” https://t.co/LIZFRwwhpi — Fatima (@theFatimaN) November 3, 2022

this movie will forever be my favourite comfort movie https://t.co/HQ4xhfhqGc — amina (@amina_c123) November 2, 2022

I watched this film and cried so much my eyelids were swollen the next day and I’ll never know if it was because I cried so much for SRK or because I used that cheap eyeshadow from Fordsburg 😭 https://t.co/khQlVaCzny — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) November 2, 2022

– aman mathur set the standard, everyone else can go jump off a cliff 😭 https://t.co/C6hYIpVtGb — ash.🌪// fan account (@mycrackischaos) November 4, 2022

This was heartbreaking to watch!

Know more: Hi, I’m Sweetu From ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ & This Is My Side Of The Story.