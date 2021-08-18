Actor Kangana Ranaut recently posted a story on her Instagram claiming that she received a notification saying that someone in China tried to hack her IG account. She believes this was done because of her stance on Afghanistan.

The actor had posted multiple stories on the situation and also said that she was continuously having trouble logging in. So much so, that she had to use her sister Rangoli's phone in order to post the said story. The Queen actor also claimed that this is all an international conspiracy.

As she continued the IG story, she wrote about the current Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and further mentioned China's stance on Uyghur muslims.

What do you think of her statement?