Kartik Aaryan has consistently proved to be one of the most humble celebrities from the Indian film industry.

Whether it was when he flew economy class or when he posted on his YouTube channel about paying for a car he bought for his mother in installments , the actor has never really had an air of arrogance about him.

In fact, here's a new piece of information that will have you in awe of his down-to-earth personality. Recently, the celeb admitted that he used to go to award functions in auto rickshaws.

Fourth film ke baad, ya fifth film ke baad maine ek third hand car khareedi thi jo ₹60,000 mein padi thi. And bohot mushkilo se khareedi thi woh. Usme uska darwaaza nahi khulta tha...Aur maine specifically isliye li thi kyunki red carpet kabhi bhi jaata tha, toh main auto se jaata tha... Ya fir koi bike hoti thi kisiki, ya lift le li kisi se...

- Kartik Aaryan told Bollywood Hungama

And this isn't the first time Kartik Aaryan has talked about his humble beginnings. He's also openly spoken about living with 12 flat mates in Mumbai initially, during the days he was struggling to get an acting gig.

He's even shared how he used to look for casting calls on Facebook and Google by using certain keywords!

By him sharing these parts of his journey, more people may feel inspired to go after their dreams regardless of the struggle they're encountering. So, kudos to him!