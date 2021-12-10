Yesterday was huge with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally tying the knot at Six Senses Fort, Barwara. I didn't have much hope of any wedding pictures because of the rumours that drones will be shot down (RIP). It was surprising to see my wish come true (for once!) with both the newlyweds sharing their wedding photos on their Instagram. While I was busy drooling at their accounts, more details came to surface.

The designer of all celebrity wedding outfits, Sabyasachi Mukherjee joined in to reveal that he designed Katrina's bridal lehenga and Vicky's sherwani. Katrina's red wedding lehenga was "handwoven in matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet." Trust Sabyasachi to make the outfit and its description elaborate.

However, he also points out that to pay tribute to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots, Katrina's veil was "custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold". It's so sweet that it makes me want to marry now. True power of love, it seems.

I am going to stare at my Instagram account in case more pictures come up, bye.