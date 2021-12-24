What if members of a royal family come together to participate in a series of contests to determine who'd prove to be a worthy heir to the throne? And no, we are not talking about the British royal family (as Harry and William come forth for a competition, though it'd be so much fun.) Well, in the upcoming Zee5 web series, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, you can expect all this melodrama.

The trailer of the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati has been released.

The trailer of the series has dropped in and we can't wait to watch this comedy-drama with a pinch of royalty set in the modern-day. Starring Naseeruddin Shah as the aged erstwhile king of the fictitious kingdom called Shikarwat, the series is about his outlandish attempts to bring back together his four estranged daughters, with the help of his advisor.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the dysfunctional royal family who don't get along. At all. The king decides to hold a series of contests for the daughters to decide who among them will become the heiress of the kingdom Shikharwat. A whole package of Khatron Ke Khiladi-esque competitions will be held which seem SO much fun to watch. Or do we say Squid Game-esque minus the killing, as the desi reference to the Netflix show is unmissable.

With Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh in the lead roles, the series promises a light-hearted comic watch full of subtle thrill, adventure and family values, as the royal bunch sets the stage for an interesting plotline.

While an impending Income Tax investigation looms around to check into the family's hidden fortune, the old king plans discreetly to save the legacy of the royalty, which seems to have lost somewhere in the modern era. It would be exciting to watch what happens after the income tax officers unearth the palace treasure, how will Naseeruddin's character save his legacy and who makes through the contests and win the title of the 'king' of the palace.

The series will stream on 7th January, 2022.

You can watch the trailer here.

All images are taken from the trailer on YouTube.