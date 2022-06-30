Well now that India’s most popular talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7 is just around the corner, fans are counting the days till the season makes its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7th. Speculations and anticipations are in full swing. But as we await the commencement of the latest season, let’s recollect some past memories.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are notoriously one of Bollywood’s most quirky couplings. They radiate a very John Legend and Chrissy Teigen vibe, with Akshay Kumar being all calm and poised while Twinkle fires off her opinions like a loose cannon. Hey! We love that about her. It’s nice to see a celebrity have a spine for a change.

The duo marked history when they appeared together for the first time on Karan Johar’s tell-all talk show Koffee With Karan in 2016. Since then there have been hundreds of other guests, games and gossip. But nothing beats their eccentric back and forth and offbeat chemistry.

Here’s are 14 moments that set in stone why the Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna episode was legendary:

1. When Twinkle revealed she was almost named Sprinkle.

Yikes! Imagine knowing someone named sprinkle. That’s truly embarrassing, but we love that she was so candid about it.

2. When Twinkle recalled almost getting arrested for unbuttoning her husband’s jeans at a fashion show. P.S: She was released on Rs. 500 bail.

Ahh these two… They’re something else.

3. When Twinkle revealed that her husband is her harshest critic.

Honestly is the fundamental building block of a relationship.

4. When Akshay Kumar found out about Twinkle’s very thorough background check.

Before giving her hand in marriage, Twinkle made a family chart of Akshay and hunted out the details of any potential genetic diseases etc. in Akshay's family. Akshay Kumar too admitted that it is better to check family trees than kundlis. Good for you girl. You do your research.

5. When Akshay Kumar figured out facts about his relationship that never occurred to him before.

Typical men. Clueless about everything.

6. When Twinkle and Karan Johar had the best interaction in the history of Bollywood interviews.

Um, holy shit? Never in a million years would I have believed that someone in Bollywood about attraction and hormones. Twinkle is too good for this industry.

7. When Twinkle Khanna dropped the best dating advice ever.

Men still treat women like faucets only. Sad.

8. When Akshay Kumar was a tad bit way too candid.

But on a separate note, What do men have against flushing?

9. When Twinkle candidly admitted she was a terrible actress. "People who have seen Mela would know that it flopped because of me," she said.

Koffee with Karan, Akshay kumar and Twinkle khanna, you had to expect some brutal honesty there!

10. When Akshay Kumar stated that it was difficult to fathom the lengths he goes through to match the high standards of his wife.

It’s good to keep a man on his toes. It helps them grow.

11. When Karan asked to choose between Shah Rukh and Salman, Twinkle said Shah Rukh because everyone calls Salman their Bhai and he can be sent a Rakhi.

Ouch! That one’s gotta hurt.

12. When Twinkle Khanna manifested her ginormous wedding ring.

Jewellery befitting for a queen.

13. When Twinkle Khanna was asked about her experience of being on Koffee with Karan for the first time ever and she said that she was initially apprehensive but, "It was slightly better than that hostage video of yours."

This woman guys! She’s my favourite.

14. And how could we ever forget this iconic moment?

I don’t think anyone appreciates her man’s inches more than Twinkle Khanna

For those of you who don’t know, Twinkle Khanna is also Karan Johar's childhood best friend and can unapologetically roast him without any guilt. Her infamous title in B-town is based on her Twitter handle - Mrs Funnybones and she is widely known for not filtering her words.

Sadly, for us and Koffee With Karan, Twinkle Khanna will not be gracing the couch with her presence this season!

