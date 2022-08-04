Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan graced the couch on the most recent episode of Koffee with Karan, one of the most anticipated episodes. These seasoned actors added a certain elegance to the episode after a few rookies gave season seven of the chat show a jump start.

And while Aamir charmed the audience with his wit, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who, as it always is, stole the show with her nonchalant attitude.

Additionally, we were particularly reminded of the actress's on-screen persona in this episode because she brought a great deal of K3G's Poo vibes to the set.

Kareena frequently showed off the personality traits she has in common with her most well-known on-screen character.

1. When she offered Aamir an unvarnished description of Bollywood parties without any filters. You recall how Rahul was taught about the backless dress by Poo?

2. When she immediately mentioned herself and Aamir when asked who she believes to be the best actor and actress in Bollywood right now.

3. When, with Aamir Khan sitting on the same couch, she did not hesitate to call out the "perfectionist".

4. The show's host, Karan Johar, pulled up a photo of the actress with her best friends and questioned whether she was trying to channel the mood of Sex in the City. Without any reluctance, she then said "Not trying. We don’t try anything. We just are". Ah! the confidence.

5. When, in response to a question on the fashion sense of her co-star, she jokingly made a reference from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

6. Lastly, when asked about an actor with a name that begins with K, she just gave her own name. I mean, why not?

Indeed, Kareena Kapoor Khan is her own favourite.

