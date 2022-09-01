Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff gave us the juiciest of gossip, the most quirky revelations, and the wittiest of answers on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. The Heropanti stars showed us their candid and amazing selves on the Koffee couch. Kriti Sanon played 'Miss Goody Two Shoes' because her mother might be watching the episode. Tiger Shroff was his suave self.



The latest edition to the list of games in Koffee With Karan Season 7 is the Koffee Bingo and TBH, the Koffee Bingo reveals more than the celebs on the show. While playing the bingo, Tiger revealed how he was once star-struck by, none other than, Hrithik Roshan.



Tiger Shroff revealed how Hrithik Roshan is one of his "idols". In the recent movie they did together, Tiger's character was in awe of Hrithik's character and this came naturally to him as was evident in the movie.



Karan Johar added to the conversation and spoke about Hrithik's introduction scene in the movie where he was introduced by other men. Kriti Sanon added how Hrithik has that charisma about him. While KJo added how he is "every man's man crush."

This episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 showed us a new side of Tiger Shroff that fans, absolutely, love.



This #KritiSanon & #TigerShroff Special Is A Winner For Me For Their, Especially Tiger's Adulation For #HrithikRoshan ❤️😇

Dil Toh Wohi Jeet Gaye...

Great To See The Debut Duo Together.Liked The Fun Parts.Glad It Is Not Dirty Like KJo Most Incline To Make. #KoffeeWithKaranS7 #KWK — Hrithik's forever...💟🇮🇳 (@iSangitaC) September 1, 2022

Okay but my new discovery is that #TigerShroff is hilarious. No cap. pic.twitter.com/rmDExHALQZ — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 1, 2022

I think I like Tiger Shroff now — Dishaaaaaaaa (@some1uknewonce) September 1, 2022

Karan Johar; What’s luxurious life means to you?

Tiger Shroff; My parents’ health and happiness. I would work hard to give them the luxurious life possible.#KoffeeWithKaran7 — Ⓐ (@Aashkey) September 1, 2022

A Rapid Fire Round I enjoyed after so long was of Tiger Shroff. Seriously he is way too honest and thats so refreshing for a change. Everyone else was so fake this season.#KoffeeWithKaran #TigerShroff — Brownie ✨ (@the_desi_dream) September 1, 2022

Tiger Shroff starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in War (2019). You can watch this moment and other such fun moments from the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.

