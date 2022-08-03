Love it or hate it, Kesariya, a song from the upcoming film, Brahmastra, has been grabbing headlines since its release. Love Storiya is the main reason of the entire hullabaloo behind the track as netizens are bashing the makers for including these two mismatched words in it. Meanwhile, a lot of content creators/musicians have been uploading their renditions on Instagram by using better choice of words instead of Love Storiya.

BTW, Kesariya's Tamil version is titled Theethiriyaai, and while the original song is crooned by South playback singer Sid Sriram, an Instagram profile featuring the track has caught our attention. And this rendition will surely melt your hearts.

The Instagram account which goes by the username, thebalaboys, is handled by two musicians, Sriram and Ganesh, who are twins and hail from Los Angeles. They recently posted a video of crooning their version of Theethiriyaai on the platform.

Netizens are going gaga over their soulful rendition. Check out their reactions:

"This version is so divine", an Instagram user wrote.

"The version that should be in the movie, too good," one Instagram user commented. While one called it "the best", another user wrote, "You guys are such a talented human beings."

"Love your voice, it's always refreshing my mind," a fan wrote. Another Instagram user wrote, "Voice amazing."

An Instagram user called it, "wonderful".

Watch the original song here:

Not just Theethiriyaai, Sriram and Ganesh have recorded many other songs including Pasoori, Chaiyya Chaiyya, and Raatan Lambiyaan. Check out their renditions:

Pasoori, the Coke Studio song, was originally crooned by Pakistani singers, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Chaiyya Chaiyya, the track from the 1998 film Dil Se, was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. Raatan Lambiyaan, which featured in the 2021 movie Shershaah, was the Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur's creation.

Which rendition of Sriram and Ganesh did you like the most?