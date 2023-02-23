With the on-going wedding season, it would be quite hard to keep up with the latest chartbuster numbers to groove on the ceremonies to celebrate. Fret not, we are here to solve that issue.

With the right concoction of foot-tapping music and catchy vocals, Jjust Music’s Le Jaana will add the right touch to the festive season.

The track starts with a woman getting ready to groove on her big day with her beautiful makeup stash from MyGlamm.

From colorful liners and neutral eyeshadows to gorgeous lipsticks – the Manish Malhotra collection from the brand is a perfect pick for the season.

The track, which has been brought to life with Lekka’s voice, has been penned down by Kumaar.

You can watch the music video here:

Please note that all images are from the music video.