The word is that March saw the Hindi film industry reclaiming comedy as a genre. The chemistry between Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the heist comedy Crew‘ received a lot of appreciation over the weekend. A week before that, it was Kunal Khemu’s directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express that sprung amused reactions.

Written and directed by Khemu, Madgaon Express stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. So far, the film has gone on to receive positive reviews with people comparing the gags and their reception to the magic that the likes of Hera Pheri had cast. 

Here’s what people have been saying about the film –

Have you watched the film? To be honest, something about Kunal Khemu and comedy just fits rights.