The word is that March saw the Hindi film industry reclaiming comedy as a genre. The chemistry between Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the heist comedy ‘Crew‘ received a lot of appreciation over the weekend. A week before that, it was Kunal Khemu’s directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express‘ that sprung amused reactions.

Written and directed by Khemu, Madgaon Express stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. So far, the film has gone on to receive positive reviews with people comparing the gags and their reception to the magic that the likes of Hera Pheri had cast.

Here’s what people have been saying about the film –

Madgaon Express’ every joke and every gag landed and the whole theatre was laughing out loud. Kunal Khemu single-handedly brought comedy back in Hindi cinema. It was a 10/10 film for me and a lot of you might not agree with me but this film really is exceptional. Class act. — आराध्य (@Aaradddhhhyuh) April 1, 2024

We all have that friend who gets us into trouble.



Kunal Khemu's Madgaon Express is the kind of comedy we genuinely needed. pic.twitter.com/DT5K03O6rd — Cinema Speaks (@ciinemaspeaks) March 29, 2024

Watched Mudgaon express yesterday ..dont remember when was the last time I had laughed so much watching a movie…Take a bow everyone who was part of this amazing movie❤️..I hope we get a second part 🤞#mudgaonexpress — PS (@Schrutesbnb) March 25, 2024

Kunal khemu as a director>> as an actor/star . — Ashdeep Singh (@Ashdeep72148282) April 1, 2024

Hera Pheri meets Hangover in goa. Kunal khemu you revived comedy genre. Twitttlerr salutes you 🤌🏼 — Look who is back (@Twitttlerr) March 30, 2024

Kunal Khemu can never go wrong with comedy https://t.co/A4f0AJs6SS — Momo Mafia (@Humorosaurus) March 27, 2024

Interval in #MadgaonExpress & have really enjoyed it so far.

Kunal Khemu has always been a talented so & so, ain't he?

But as we know, anyyyything can happen in the 2nd half of an Indian film! — Steve (@SteveUnknown) March 26, 2024

Watched Madgaon Express for the third time on the big screen and it still cracked me up. Don't think I've laughed so much in at least 10 years — hot priest (@ablahhmard) March 31, 2024

#MadgaonExpress is the FUNNIEST Hindi film I’ve seen in the last 2-3 years. Quirky one-liners, hilarious moments, excellent performances and zabardast directorial debut by Kunal Kemmu. One of those rare films where 2nd half is even funnier than the first half.



Rating: 3.5⭐️ — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) March 24, 2024

The chemistry between the 3 is absolutely hilarious. The humor , the characters , story telling..

Bollywood comedy is back 🔥#madgaonexpress pic.twitter.com/qT54c86onf — meow | kdrama era 🎀 HOTS 🔜 (@dontgivefucks_) March 30, 2024

This movie should not remain underrated!! A classic comedy after ages. #MadgaonExpress pic.twitter.com/IQ3DRXlAw3 — Alok Pokharel (@aalok008) March 27, 2024

Have you watched the film? To be honest, something about Kunal Khemu and comedy just fits rights.