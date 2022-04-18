Celebrities across the world spend millions on their enormous opulent pads, designer-filled walk-in closets and swimming pools. However, others have a second job as a farmer and have found solace in their farms.

Some do so to not lose touch with their roots, others do so in response to the chemically-treated food sold in markets. Celebs who like sowing, tilling, and harvesting vegetables and grains on their farms are listed below.

These actors have taken up their farming as a lifestyle and not just a hobby.

1. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is known for displaying her organic farm and its produces. Fresh capsicums, mangoes, oranges and tomatoes are grown by the actress in her beautiful khet. She apparently learned how to cultivate veggies at home from her mother, for which she is grateful.

2. Salman Khan

At his Panvel farmhouse, Salman Khan often finds peace in farming, family get-togethers and his animals. He often promotes the lifestyle among his fans by posting his photos and videos of working in paddy fields, ploughing, riding tractors and cutting crops. He is extremely fond of his animals, naming two of his horses Bajrangi and Bhaijaan after his movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Farming is definitely on the list of his many talents.

3. R Madhavan

Actor R Madhavan is known for his passion for environmental issues and beautiful terrace gardens. Five years ago, Madhavan, along with his cousin Subayogan, bought a barren piece of land in a village near Tamil Nadu's Palani. The brothers toiled to rejuvenate the exhausted land. Their efforts have turned successful and the land is now a lush coconut farm.

4. Rajesh Kumar

Kumar, who made us laugh with his brilliant portrayal of Rosesh Sarabhai in the iconic TV comedy Sarabhai VS Sarabhai, has now turned to a farming lifestyle. He has been farming in Bihar for a while now and uses zero-budget spiritual farming, rejecting chemicals and exclusively using organic alternatives. He decided to make Barma into a smart hamlet two years ago. He describes himself as a 'farmer by choice' and has a organic food delivery business called 'Mera Family Farmer'.

5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Prior to taking Bollywood by storm, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was a farmer, a part of his life that he carries on even today. He often spends his time amongst nature and tilling the soil on his farms in Uttar Pradesh. He often shares glimpses from the mustard field owned by his family.

6. Jackie Shroff

Known for his eccentric personality and acting prowess, Jackie Shroff is also a farmer and speaker for environmental issues. He owns a 44,000 square feet farmhouse located between Mumbai and Pune. His social media accounts are filled with posts and videos about his love for gardening, animals, insects and homegrown vegetables.

7. Dharmendra

From feeding animals, and cultivating flowers to growing fresh vegetables like tomatoes and broccoli, Dharmendra boasts about his farms on social media often.

8. Prakash Raj

Bollywood's favourite comedic villain, Prakash Raj posts a lot about his farm called Prakasham. He bought a few acres of land about a decade ago to plant trees and has been growing vegetables and grains there.

9. Juhi Chawla

Actress Juhi Chawla enjoys farming and is an avid supporter of farmer rights. Reportedly, she lent her family farmland to the landless farmers to let them cultivate rice during the pandemic. In return, they took a small portion of the produce for themselves.

10. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut recently revealed that her mother single-handedly "grows almost everything one might need in a kitchen." Additionally, she recently planted 20 trees herself. She spends a lot of her time in her ancestral home in Manali to help her mother in farming.

11. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Talking up organic farming several years ago, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra grows organic vegetables at home. Additionally, she makes it a point to take her son to the countryside every week for a long session on how to grow organic vegetables and fruits without artificial fertilizers.

Other celebrities from Oprah Winfrey to Zayn Malik also spend their time as farmers on their own private farms or ranches. There is truly nothing like a dish made from your ghar ki kheti.