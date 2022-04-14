We're constantly scrolling and refreshing our Instagram accounts for pictures and news from the Ranbir-Alia wedding. And, we've been low-key crying (only happy tears) with whatever we've come across so far. We even saw looks from the Mehendi on April 13 and they left us awestruck.

As Mahesh Bhatt was spotted in his car, during the celebrations, he was seen with Ranbir's name written on his palm in Mehendi. This not only makes us go - aww, but also adds the filmy touch to the already filmy wedding.

People also found the gesture sweet and reacted to it.

Karishma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had also shared their Mehendi designs - and the internet was all hearts after seeing Rishi Kapoor's name on Neetu Kapoor's palm.

Ranbir, Alia - jaldi pictures share karo. Fans cannot keep calm.