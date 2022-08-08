Binod memes need no introduction. After the second season of Panchayat blew our minds, Binod (played by Ashok Pathak) is one character everyone hated. Borrowing from the scenes of the show, Binod memes flooded the internet. And now there is a new Binod meme template in town.

Sanvikaa, who plays the role of Pradhan Ji's daughter - Rinki, took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself posing with Ashok Pathak. She captioned the picture as "Bhagwan ke baad koi sab kuch dekh raha h toh voh hai Binod. Aaram kar lo.. aankein dukh gyi hongi @ashokpathakt 😂 Humara apna human CCTV."

The picture has received more than 55K likes and more than 1K comments. Fans of Panchayat took the comment section by storm.

And that's not all. Memes flooded Twitter too. Here are some of the gems.

The second season of Panchayat, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, ended on a tragic and poignant note leaving the audience wanting more. While not much is known, eager fans speculated that the picture was taken while shooting for the third season of Panchayat. The makers of the show have confirmed the third season.