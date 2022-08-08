Binod memes need no introduction. After the second season of Panchayat blew our minds, Binod (played by Ashok Pathak) is one character everyone hated. Borrowing from the scenes of the show, Binod memes flooded the internet. And now there is a new Binod meme template in town.



Sanvikaa, who plays the role of Pradhan Ji's daughter - Rinki, took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself posing with Ashok Pathak. She captioned the picture as "Bhagwan ke baad koi sab kuch dekh raha h toh voh hai Binod. Aaram kar lo.. aankein dukh gyi hongi @ashokpathakt 😂 Humara apna human CCTV."



The picture has received more than 55K likes and more than 1K comments. Fans of Panchayat took the comment section by storm.



And that's not all. Memes flooded Twitter too. Here are some of the gems.



Binod Rinki ko le gaya😔😔 — @Marksman🇮🇳 (@foe_destroyer) August 6, 2022

Dekh rahe hain aap log..



Rinki Binod ke saath 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/ALKERvpLIp — MissSunshine™ (@savvykapoor) August 5, 2022

TL right now looking at Binod and Rinki photo pic.twitter.com/lk8dfToHPx — maybe: indifferent (@unlimitedbanter) August 6, 2022

Binod just gave check mate to Sachiv 😜#Panchayat pic.twitter.com/qzxzb0JQN4 — Chetan Krishna👑 🇮🇳 (@ckchetanck) August 5, 2022

Meme got real ft. Binod, Rinki & Sachiv ji.. pic.twitter.com/zevDPtUqdK — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) August 7, 2022

Sachiv ji : Lagta hai Binod mujhse achi Chai bnata hai. 💔 pic.twitter.com/19U4bz3nXz — Sumit Kumar (@sumit_k6497) August 6, 2022

Itna famous nahi hona tha Binod ki sachiv ji pe hi khatra aa jaaye pic.twitter.com/UkmkJT992w — बांकेलाल (@iBedardiRaja) August 5, 2022

The second season of Panchayat, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, ended on a tragic and poignant note leaving the audience wanting more. While not much is known, eager fans speculated that the picture was taken while shooting for the third season of Panchayat. The makers of the show have confirmed the third season.