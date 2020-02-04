Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, that stars Jeetu as his co-lead, is a same-sex love story and the trailer had us falling in love with love. Of course, watching one of our favourite on-screen parents, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, reunite got us even more interested in the film.

Not to mention the fact that Ayushmann Khurrana's look, with the nose ring and tiny tattoos, had us listening to Koka Koka on repeat. That is, until we heard the latest romantic song from the film, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho.

Written by Vayu, composed by, Tanishk and Vayu, and sung by Ayushmann himself, the song is a melodious, simple song dedicated to how love can, sometimes, make you feel whole.

However, the true beauty of the song--other than its fun beats and simple lyrics--is the fact it celebrates love, without putting it in gender roles.

The song is a celebration of the power of love. The kind of love that ultimately leaves you happy in the heart, even if you have to fight the world to see it come true.

What is special about the song is that when it talks about love, it's not love in the more popular, heterosexual narrative. This is just the celebration of the feeling of love, no matter who experiences it.

The song's video, which showcases Jeetu & Ayushmann's romantic gestures and their fight for acceptance, only adds to its appeal.

Of course, the Indian film industry is legendary when it comes to producing love songs. And this is definitely not the first time a song has celebrated love. Yet, somehow, the lyrics--devoid of complicated metaphors or somber music--left us happy and smiling.

And that too, without making us cry over a lack of love or reminiscing over a lost love. It just makes us fall in love, with love.

Simply put, this song leaves an unfiltered smile on your face. You can listen to the complete song here:

The film releases on February 21, 2020.