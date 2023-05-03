Met Gala, the biggest night of the fashion industry, finally took place on the first Monday of May. We saw celebrities tuning their outfits to befit the 2023 theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, paying tribute to the late fashion designer and former creative director of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld.

Each year, we watch A-listed celebrities in their flamboyant outfits climbing up the stairs of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. However, nobody really knows what happens inside. But we’re hearing interesting tales about the food this year. Apparently, eating is not so much of a thing at Met Gala.

Doja Cat at Met Gala 2023 | TIME

This year’s event was chaired by Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, along with actors Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel, singer Dua Lipa, and tennis player Roger Federer.

According to a Vogue report, the culinary idea for 2023 was inspired by one of Lagerfeld’s most famous soirées: the wedding reception he hosted for French fashion designer Paloma Picasso and Rafael Lopez-Sanchez in 1978. Renowned caterer, Olivier Cheng, recreated the famed 1978 soirée. The tables were decked with French linen napkins, artistically embellished candelabras, and bouquets of pink flowers.

Representative image | Photo by Juliette F on Unsplash

However, the menu at the exquisite night has amused social media. The popular opinion is that it was meant to ‘starve’ celebrities. For starters, the attendees were served chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche, and truffle snow. For the mains, the menu included Ōra King salmon with vegetable nage, asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish.

Accompanying the food, there was also wine and Diet Coke.

Photographed by Flo Ngala | Vogue

In fact, American singer Teyana Taylor literally brought Chick-Fil-A to eat instead of opting for the Met Gala 2023 dinner menu. She appeared to be eating fried chicken. Rapper Pusha T joked about this in his Instagram story.

Honestly, can you blame her?

ADVERTISEMENT

Just look at the food:

How Plates At Met Gala2023 looked like BuzzFeed

Well, Twitter is calling it ‘CRIME AGAINST FOOD.’ Take a look:

The food on the menu at the Met Gala all sounds disgusting? pic.twitter.com/aXbKQlGmsk — jake (@jakeelordi) May 2, 2023

sweet raptor jesus, this is the menu for #MetGala tonight. celebrities are starving themsleves to death and paying out the nose for the privilege. What is this crime against food??? pic.twitter.com/q4IxeEm73k — Donna Dickens (Not Parody) (@MildlyAmused) May 2, 2023

Veggies n a piece of salmon. Man ik everyone going out to go eat after this event and the ones going home they getting out of them expensive costumes n going straight to the kitchen 😩🍽️🥢🫗🍲🥘🥫🥣 — relwrds (@watt_yuno) May 2, 2023

This menu…I would’ve went straight to a pasta restaurant then back to the after party 🫣 #metgala pic.twitter.com/lcLBSYQNiH — 𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐨. 🅿️ (@theeignacio) May 2, 2023

Honestly, only a few standout looks from the #MetGala but when the theme is inspired by Karl Lagerfeld….



mediocrity is indeed on the menu pic.twitter.com/Bw35Fiqmah — ticketmaster hate acct. (@thomxsjw) May 2, 2023

I can only imagine what was on the Met Gala menu….. https://t.co/DHUjaOQ7ee — Kmari Aaliyah (@KmariAaliyah_) May 2, 2023

ion blame her the food be looking like this https://t.co/Qaeff0y01u pic.twitter.com/cmHu0LKxk6 — Lucky Blanco (@jwhyte22) May 2, 2023

It’s 50k a ticket ……. & y’all not feeding people?!?! https://t.co/Y601jQO914 — Daiquana Simmons (@KILLQuana) May 3, 2023

the met gala food are so appetite suppressant pic.twitter.com/tbMo6NCOAb — cloud ☻ (@jaycaIs) May 1, 2023

How is the met gala a thing? Like rich people dress up and stand still on a carpet and people cream themselves over it. Then the rich people go behind closed doors and eat tiny bits of food on big plates and hang out with other rich people. Just donate to the charity instead? — Macalla 🐸🌿 (@Macallla) May 2, 2023

Listennn I Get It Cause I Ain’t About To Have No SOUP😭 https://t.co/RpGyBppZae — KenKen (@KensBestLyfe) May 2, 2023

Not celebrities attending Met Gala and later ordering Happy Meal from McDonald’s.