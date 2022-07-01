Milind Soman won many, many desi hearts long ago, he became the entire nation's crush back in the 90's and continues to give us all butterflies till this day. 

So, you can imagine the excitement when the actor and model was recently seen in a music video by Akasa and Aastha Gill and Raftaar. 

Milind soman in Shringaar
Source: YouTube

The song is called Shringaar and has been sung by Akasa and Aastha Gill along with Raftaar, and it has been composed by Vayu.  

Milind soman in Shringaar
The music video starts off with Akasa and Astha Gill singing, and quickly moves on to show Milind Soman as a (cough cough *hot*) ceramist. 

Milind soman in Shringaar
And all we can say is, you've got to watch the video to really understand the appeal, because Milind Soman has left us in awe of how he continues to only grow finer with each passing year. 

But take a look at how people came forward to show their excitement for his appearance in the video. 

Similarly, there are multiple comments on the video itself where people simply can't stop raving about the 56-year-old.  

comments on Shringaar
comments on Shringaar
comments on Shringaar
comments on Shringaar
You can watch the music video here. 

Can someone please tell me what elixir he's been drinking?