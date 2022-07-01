Milind Soman won many, many desi hearts long ago, he became the entire nation's crush back in the 90's and continues to give us all butterflies till this day.
The song is called Shringaar and has been sung by Akasa and Aastha Gill along with Raftaar, and it has been composed by Vayu.
The music video starts off with Akasa and Astha Gill singing, and quickly moves on to show Milind Soman as a (cough cough *hot*) ceramist.
And all we can say is, you've got to watch the video to really understand the appeal, because Milind Soman has left us in awe of how he continues to only grow finer with each passing year.
Congratulations #sasa @AkasaSing for you new song #Shringaar. Got a revisit to our very own #madeinindia guy, fav @milindrunning. You, #ashthagill, @raftaarmusic and #milindsoman were just magic. Lots of love#KaranKundrra #DDJWithKaran #KKundrraSquad #TejRan #karankundra pic.twitter.com/vaK0N5xfMf— Tasnim (@Tasnim23137540) June 30, 2022
Piya mora soorma hai door mujhse— Ann (@annaesthetic3) June 30, 2022
Shringaar kaise ho!
This is something actually #2Hot2Handle ❤️🔥
It's definitely a banger 💣💣
btw @raftaarmusic's RAP was like a cherry on top 🤩
And as always Akasa & Aastha nailed it 🥵
Its Milind Soman guys 😂😂😌✌ Mr.Made in India .. #TejRan https://t.co/LCs51HKoq2— Tweets (@BBdecodeTweets) June 29, 2022
Wow, a song with a man as eye candy.— Gauri Tanushree Rane (@RevolverRane) June 30, 2022
I mean ofc, if the candy is Milind Soman 🤤🤌https://t.co/KRnWc6mgmo
Milind Soman returns to music videos after 25 years with 'Shringaar'#MilindSoman #Shringaar #socialnewsxyz https://t.co/x27zoeObza— #Rajanna(G🌐pi AdusuⓂilli) (@agk4444) June 30, 2022
The song #Shringaar is must watch !! Everything is perfect, the lyrics , rap by raftar , vocals, Akasa and Astha's moves and Milind Soman burning the screens with hotness !— Raina (troops) (@Tej_Explorer) June 30, 2022
❤️🔥@AkasaSing @raftaarmusic@milindrunning #AasthaGill
Similarly, there are multiple comments on the video itself where people simply can't stop raving about the 56-year-old.
You can watch the music video here.
Can someone please tell me what elixir he's been drinking?