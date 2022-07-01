Milind Soman won many, many desi hearts long ago, he became the entire nation's crush back in the 90's and continues to give us all butterflies till this day.

So, you can imagine the excitement when the actor and model was recently seen in a music video by Akasa and Aastha Gill and Raftaar.

The song is called Shringaar and has been sung by Akasa and Aastha Gill along with Raftaar, and it has been composed by Vayu.

The music video starts off with Akasa and Astha Gill singing, and quickly moves on to show Milind Soman as a (cough cough *hot*) ceramist.

And all we can say is, you've got to watch the video to really understand the appeal, because Milind Soman has left us in awe of how he continues to only grow finer with each passing year.

But take a look at how people came forward to show their excitement for his appearance in the video.

Piya mora soorma hai door mujhse

Shringaar kaise ho!



This is something actually #2Hot2Handle ❤️‍🔥

It's definitely a banger 💣💣

btw @raftaarmusic's RAP was like a cherry on top 🤩

And as always Akasa & Aastha nailed it 🥵



#Shringaar #AkasaSingh #AasthaGill #Raftaar #MilindSoman pic.twitter.com/hnSW3bKxrs — Ann (@annaesthetic3) June 30, 2022

Wow, a song with a man as eye candy.

I mean ofc, if the candy is Milind Soman 🤤🤌https://t.co/KRnWc6mgmo — Gauri Tanushree Rane (@RevolverRane) June 30, 2022

The song #Shringaar is must watch !! Everything is perfect, the lyrics , rap by raftar , vocals, Akasa and Astha's moves and Milind Soman burning the screens with hotness !

❤️🔥@AkasaSing @raftaarmusic@milindrunning #AasthaGill



https://t.co/a3J68YvJiK — Raina (troops) (@Tej_Explorer) June 30, 2022

Similarly, there are multiple comments on the video itself where people simply can't stop raving about the 56-year-old.

You can watch the music video here.

Can someone please tell me what elixir he's been drinking?