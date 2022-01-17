Comedian Kenny Sebastian just got married to his lady-love Tracy Alison in Goa. While their wedding was definitely cute, there were some hilarious moments that caught our eye.

1. Kenny dancing with his friends

Kenny shaking a leg to YMCA with his friends is a sight for the sore eyes.

2. Kenny grooving with his wife

I love a good couple's dance and this dance on Michael Buble's L.O.V.E and You're The One That I Want is all things cute and adorable.

3. Kenny's groom's speech

Of course, Kenny would crack the most self-aware jokes in his speech at his own wedding. What did you expect?

4. Tracy's comments during departure

Looks like Tracy's giving Kenny competition when it comes to humour. I love to see it.

5. Kanan Gill's FOMO moment

Comedian Kanan Gill's Instagram story for Kenny's wedding is making me ROFL. There, there.

This is making me miss attending weddings, OMG.