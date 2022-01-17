Comedian Kenny Sebastian just got married to his lady-love Tracy Alison in Goa. While their wedding was definitely cute, there were some hilarious moments that caught our eye.

1. Kenny dancing with his friends

Kenny shaking a leg to YMCA with his friends is a sight for the sore eyes. 

2. Kenny grooving with his wife

I love a good couple's dance and this dance on Michael Buble's L.O.V.E and You're The One That I Want is all things cute and adorable.

3. Kenny's groom's speech 

Of course, Kenny would crack the most self-aware jokes in his speech at his own wedding. What did you expect?

4. Tracy's comments during departure 

Looks like Tracy's giving Kenny competition when it comes to humour. I love to see it.

5. Kanan Gill's FOMO moment

Comedian Kanan Gill's Instagram story for Kenny's wedding is making me ROFL. There, there.

Kanan Gill's story for Kenny Sebastian
Source: Kanan Gill- Instagram
This is making me miss attending weddings, OMG.