Since Money Heist season 5 released its five episodes, the heist is just getting more and more interesting.

While we have to wait till 3rd December for volume 2 of the show, here's a sneak peek into what may happen in the next chapter.

The professor who was ready for battle seemed to disappear. Volume 2 will reveal how they will save the team and the heist.

The beginning of the end of Money Heist has already begun. What's fascinating to see is how the team will manage now with the professor being gone.

