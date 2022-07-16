Sometimes no matter how hard Bollywood tries, some on-screen pairing just doesn't work. There are multiple reasons for this- a bad story, wide age gap between the celebs, poor acting, or maybe the movie is problematic overall.

While we root for Tabu-SRK to collaborate, Redditors are sharing the most uncomfortable on-screen pairing in Bollywood movies, and it's hard to disagree.

1. "Rani Mukherjee and Shahid Kapoor in Dil Bole Hadippa."

OnlineGranny007

2. Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan

Akshay and Sara have worked on two projects together- Atrangi Re and Simmba. While Atrangi Re couldn't address the topic of mental health with sensitivity and Simmba was another cop-universe story by Rohit Shetty.

3. Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai

This duo was paired together in Robot, where Aishwarya played Rajinikanth's love interest. Reports claim the two have collaborated for yet another project Thalaivar 169 after 12 years.

4. Salman Khan and Disha Patani

We have seen Salman and Disha in Bharat and Radhe. Clearly, this duo didn't work out.

5. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar

Samrat Prithviraj created quite a stir for being factually incorrect and of course the plot holes. But the audience couldn't forget the wide age gap between the two leads of this movie.

Read: Akshay Kumar's "18 Years Of Research For Samrat Prithviraj" Remark Backfires Spectacularly.

6. "Om Puri and Mallika Sherawat in Dirty politics."

taggster276

7. Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson



The two paired up for the sequel of Robot together. The 2.0 version of the movie also starred Akshay Kumar in it.

8. Vidya Balan and Shahid Kapoor

Vidya and Shahid worked on Kismat Konnection together. Though the movie had some great Atif Aslam songs, the on-screen pairing between the leads didn't work out.

9. "Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta … It was ridiculous.."

nowornever1976

10. "Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey. Not because of age or anything. It's just so uncomfortable to watch and we've only seen the trailer of a song so far lol."

red-es

11. "SRK and Anushka - She was like 19 in RNBD (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi)."

woahtheregonnagetgot

12. "Sanjay, Salman, Sunny & Aamir with a whole lot of people, I guess Disha and Salman would top up lists. I don't know when the age gap gets to the point where the actor can be the actress's father then it just gets weird. While this is not the most uncomfortable pair I always get weirded out by the Jodi of Hrithik and Rani, not really what OP asked but I just wanted to throw that in there lol."



WhatShouldTheHeartDo

13. "Amitabh and Jiah in Nishabd."

Desigal69

Clearly, the male actors in Bollywood never grow old!

Read more: Not Just Akshay Kumar, Here Are 8 Actors Bollywood Needs To Stop Casting With Young Actresses.