In 2010, Christopher Nolan took audiences on an exhilarating journey through the labyrinth of the mind with his groundbreaking film “Inception.” Since then, the cinematic landscape has been forever altered, leaving viewers hungering for more mind-bending narratives that challenge perception, reality, and the very fabric of existence. In the wake of “Inception,” a wave of films has emerged, each offering its unique take on the complexities of the mind and the nature of reality.

Join us as we embark on a journey through 35 mind-bending movies like Inception that will challenge your perception, ignite your imagination, and leave you questioning the boundaries of reality itself.

List Of All Movies & Show Similar To Inception

1. Transcendence (2014)

Lead actors: Johnny Depp, Rebecca Hall, Morgan Freeman

Johnny Depp, Rebecca Hall, Morgan Freeman Supporting Artist: Paul Bettany, Cillian Murphy, Kate Mara

Paul Bettany, Cillian Murphy, Kate Mara Director: Wally Pfister

Wally Pfister Release date: April 18, 2014

April 18, 2014 Run Time: 119 minutes

119 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: $103 million

$103 million Language: English

This is one of the movies like Inception where Dr. Will Caster, a renowned artificial intelligence researcher is striving to create a sentient machine with human-like emotions and consciousness. When anti-technology extremists fatally injure Caster, his wife Evelyn, and colleague Max, upload his consciousness into a supercomputer to preserve his knowledge and essence.

2. Nightcrawler (2014)

Lead actors: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Riz Ahmed

Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Riz Ahmed Supporting Artist: Bill Paxton, Ann Cusack, Kevin Rahm

Bill Paxton, Ann Cusack, Kevin Rahm Director: Dan Gilroy

Dan Gilroy Release date: October 31, 2014

October 31, 2014 Run Time: 117 minutes

117 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: $50.3 million

$50.3 million Language: English

Lou Bloom, a driven and morally ambiguous young man discovers the world of freelance crime journalism in Los Angeles. He becomes increasingly embroiled in the dangerous and often exploitative world of sensationalized news reporting. His ambition knows no bounds as he chases crime scenes and accidents to capture footage for local news stations, leading him to cross ethical lines and manipulate situations for his gain.

3. J. Edgar (2011)

Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Armie Hammer, Naomi Watts

Leonardo DiCaprio, Armie Hammer, Naomi Watts Supporting Artist: Judi Dench, Josh Lucas, Dermot Mulroney

Judi Dench, Josh Lucas, Dermot Mulroney Director: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood Release date: November 11, 2011

November 11, 2011 Run Time: 137 minutes

137 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: $84.9 million

$84.9 million Language: English

The film explores the life and career of J. Edgar Hoover, the first Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Spanning several decades, the movie delves into Hoover’s rise to power and his controversial methods of law enforcement, including the establishment of the FBI and his aggressive pursuit of criminals and political figures.

4. Prisoners (2013)

Lead actors: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis

Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis Supporting Artist: Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo

Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Release date: September 20, 2013

September 20, 2013 Run Time: 153 minutes

153 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: $122.1 million

$122.1 million Language: English

The film revolves around the harrowing ordeal of two families whose daughters go missing on Thanksgiving Day in a small Pennsylvania town. Hugh Jackman is a father who takes matters into his own hands after feeling failed by the police investigation led by Detective Loki.

5. The Martian (2015)

Lead actors: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig

Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig Supporting Artist: Jeff Daniels, Michael Peña, Sean Bean

Jeff Daniels, Michael Peña, Sean Bean Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Release date: October 2, 2015

October 2, 2015 Run Time: 144 minutes

144 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: $630.2 million

$630.2 million Language: English

Mark Watney, an astronaut, is presumed dead and left behind on Mars after a fierce storm forces his crew to evacuate the planet during a manned mission. Alone and with limited supplies, he must rely on his ingenuity and resourcefulness to survive while awaiting rescue.

6. Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood (2019)

Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Supporting Artist: Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant

Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Release date: July 26, 2019

July 26, 2019 Run Time: 161 minutes

161 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: $374.3 million

$374.3 million Language: English

This is one of the movies like Inception which follows the lives of fading television star Rick Dalton, and his loyal stunt double Cliff Booth. As they navigate the changing landscape of Hollywood, they encounter various characters, including Sharon Tate, and members of the Manson Family cult.

7. The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Lead actors: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Supporting Artist: Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris

Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris Director: Lana Wachowski

Lana Wachowski Release date: December 22, 2021

December 22, 2021 Run Time: 148 minutes

148 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Revenue: $121.5 million

$121.5 million Language: English

Set in a world where humans are unaware they are living in a simulated reality, the movie follows Thomas “Neo” Anderson, as he grapples with memories of his past life and questions his reality. He finds himself trapped in a seemingly ordinary life until he encounters Trinity, who also experiences similar glimpses of their past.

8. Now You See Me (2013)

Lead actors: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson

Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson Supporting Artist: Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Mélanie Laurent

Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Mélanie Laurent Director: Louis Leterrier

Louis Leterrier Release date: May 31, 2013

May 31, 2013 Run Time: 115 minutes

115 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: $351.7 million

$351.7 million Language: English

The movie follows a team of four illusionists, known as the Four Horsemen, who pull off a series of elaborate and seemingly impossible bank heists during their performances, all while being pursued by an FBI agent.

9. Reminiscence (2021)

Lead actors: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton

Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton Supporting Artist: Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu

Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu Director: Lisa Joy

Lisa Joy Release date: August 20, 2021

August 20, 2021 Run Time: 116 minutes

116 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Revenue: $11.4 million

$11.4 million Language: English

Set in a dystopian future where rising sea levels have submerged much of the world’s coastal cities, the film follows Nick Bannister, a private investigator who offers clients the opportunity to relive their memories through a machine called the Reminiscence. When a mysterious woman named Mae, walks into Nick’s office seeking help, he becomes entangled in a dangerous and seductive world of corruption and betrayal. This is one of the best movies like inception.

10. In Time (2011)

Lead actors: Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried, Cillian Murphy

Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried, Cillian Murphy Supporting Artist: Olivia Wilde, Alex Pettyfer, Vincent Kartheiser

Olivia Wilde, Alex Pettyfer, Vincent Kartheiser Director: Andrew Niccol

Andrew Niccol Release date: October 28, 2011

October 28, 2011 Run Time: 109 minutes

109 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $173.9 million

$173.9 million Language: English

Set in a dystopian future where time has become the universal currency, the film follows Will Salas, a working-class man who lives day to day with only 24 hours to his life. When he unexpectedly inherits a fortune in time from a wealthy man who chooses to end his own life, he becomes a target of the corrupt time-wealthy elite.

11. Ready Player One (2018)

Lead actors: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn

Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn Supporting Artist: Lena Waithe, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg

Lena Waithe, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Release date: March 29, 2018

March 29, 2018 Run Time: 140 minutes

140 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: $582.9 million

$582.9 million Language: English

The movie is set in a dystopian future where much of humanity spends their time in a virtual reality world called the OASIS. It follows Wade Watts, a young gamer who embarks on a quest to find a hidden Easter egg within the OASIS left by its creator, James Halliday.

12. Elysium (2013)

Lead actors: Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley

Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley Supporting Artist: Alice Braga, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura

Alice Braga, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura Director: Neill Blomkamp

Neill Blomkamp Release date: August 9, 2013

August 9, 2013 Run Time: 109 minutes

109 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: $286.1 million

$286.1 million Language: English

Max Da Costa, a former convict living in the slums of Los Angeles becomes exposed to lethal radiation in a workplace accident. Desperate to save his own life, he embarks on a dangerous mission to infiltrate Elysium and access the advanced medical technology that could cure him.

Movies Like Inception On Netflix

13. Tenet (2020)

Lead actors: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki Supporting Artist: Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release date: August 26, 2020

August 26, 2020 Run Time: 150 minutes

150 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: $363.1 million

$363.1 million Language: English

The film follows a protagonist, known only as the Protagonist, as he navigates a complex world of international espionage and time inversion.

14. The Irishman (2019)

Lead actors: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci Supporting Artist: Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin

Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Release date: November 1, 2019

November 1, 2019 Run Time: 209 minutes

209 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Revenue: $8 million (limited release)

$8 million (limited release) Language: English

The movie follows the life of Frank Sheeran, a truck driver who becomes a hitman for the Bufalino crime family. Spanning several decades, the film explores Sheeran’s involvement in organized crime and his close relationship with powerful figures such as Russell Bufalino, and Jimmy Hoffa. This is one of the movies like inception.

15. The Social Network (2010)

Lead actors: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake

Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake Supporting Artist: Armie Hammer, Max Minghella, Rooney Mara

Armie Hammer, Max Minghella, Rooney Mara Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Release date: October 1, 2010

October 1, 2010 Run Time: 120 minutes

120 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: $224.9 million

$224.9 million Language: English

The film chronicles the founding of Facebook and the legal battles that ensued between its co-founders. The story begins at Harvard University in 2003, where Mark Zuckerberg, creates a website called “Facemash” that allows users to rate the attractiveness of their classmates.

16. Ex Machina (2014)

Lead actors: Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac

Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac Supporting Artist: Sonoya Mizuno

Sonoya Mizuno Director: Alex Garland

Alex Garland Release date: January 21, 2015 (United Kingdom)

January 21, 2015 (United Kingdom) Run Time: 108 minutes

108 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: $36.9 million

$36.9 million Language: English

Caleb Smith, a young programmer, is selected to participate in a groundbreaking experiment conducted by a reclusive tech CEO named Nathan Bateman. Caleb travels to Nathan’s remote estate, where he discovers that he has been chosen to interact with Ava, an advanced humanoid robot with artificial intelligence.

17. Chappie (2015)

Lead actors: Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel, Ninja

Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel, Ninja Supporting Artist: Yo-Landi Visser, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Hugh Jackman

Yo-Landi Visser, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Hugh Jackman Director: Neill Blomkamp

Neill Blomkamp Release date: March 4, 2015 (United States)

March 4, 2015 (United States) Run Time: 120 minutes

120 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: $102.1 million

$102.1 million Language: English

The movie follows the story of Chappie, an experimental police robot with artificial intelligence, who is stolen and reprogrammed by a group of gangsters. The film explores themes of consciousness, identity, and the nature of humanity as Chappie, learns to think and feel like a human.

18. Mortal Engines (2018)

Lead actors: Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving

Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving Supporting Artist: Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George

Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George Director: Christian Rivers

Christian Rivers Release date: December 14, 2018

December 14, 2018 Run Time: 128 minutes

128 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Revenue: $83.7 million

$83.7 million Language: English

Based on the novel of the same name by Philip Reeve, the movie is set in a world where cities are mobile and roam the Earth on massive wheels, consuming smaller towns for resources. The story follows a young woman named Hester Shaw, who seeks revenge against Thaddeus Valentine, the man responsible for her mother’s murder. This is one of the best movies like inception on Netflix.

19. Infinite (2021)

Lead actors: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson

Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson Supporting Artist: Dylan O’Brien, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones

Dylan O’Brien, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones Director: Antoine Fuqua

Antoine Fuqua Release date: June 10, 2021

June 10, 2021 Run Time: 106 minutes

106 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Evan McCauley, is a man haunted by memories of skills and experiences he has never had. When Evan is approached by a secret society known as the “Infinites,” he discovers that his visions are memories from past lives, and he possesses the ability to tap into them.

20. The 5th Wave (2016)

Lead actors: Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, Ron Livingston

Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, Ron Livingston Supporting Artist: Maggie Siff, Alex Roe, Maria Bello

Maggie Siff, Alex Roe, Maria Bello Director: J Blakeson

J Blakeson Release date: January 22, 2016

January 22, 2016 Run Time: 112 minutes

112 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Revenue: $109.9 million

$109.9 million Language: English

Based on the novel of the same name by Rick Yancey, the movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world where Earth has been invaded by extraterrestrial beings known as the “Others.” Cassie Sullivan, a young girl survives the first four waves of alien attacks that devastate humanity. As she struggles to survive in a world torn apart by war and distrust, Cassie sets out on a dangerous journey to rescue her younger brother, whom the Others have taken.

21. Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Lead actors: Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez, Ramón Rodríguez

Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez, Ramón Rodríguez Supporting Artist: Bridget Moynahan, Ne-Yo, Michael Peña

Bridget Moynahan, Ne-Yo, Michael Peña Director: Jonathan Liebesman

Jonathan Liebesman Release date: March 11, 2011

March 11, 2011 Run Time: 116 minutes

116 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Revenue: $211.8 million

$211.8 million Language: English

Set amid a global assault by extraterrestrial forces, the story centers on Staff Sergeant Michael Nantz, and his team as they are deployed to the front lines of the battle. As the Marines fight to protect civilians and push back against the alien invaders, they must also confront their fears and doubts in the face of overwhelming odds.

22. Bloodshot (2020)

Lead actors: Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan

Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan Supporting Artist: Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce, Lamorne Morris

Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce, Lamorne Morris Director: Dave Wilson

Dave Wilson Release date: March 13, 2020 (United States)

March 13, 2020 (United States) Run Time: 109 minutes

109 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Revenue: $37.3 million

$37.3 million Language: English

Ray Garrison, a slain soldier is resurrected by a team of scientists using nanotechnology. As Ray grapples with his new reality and the memories of his past life, he discovers that he has been manipulated by a corporation called RST Corporation.

23. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Lead actors: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult

Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult Supporting Artist: Hugh Keays-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough

Hugh Keays-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough Director: George Miller

George Miller Release date: May 15, 2015 (United States)

May 15, 2015 (United States) Run Time: 120 minutes

120 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: $375.2 million

$375.2 million Language: English

Set in a desolate wasteland where resources are scarce and civilization has collapsed, the movie follows the story of Max Rockatansky, a drifter haunted by his turbulent past. The plot kicks into high gear when Max crosses paths with Imperator Furiosa, a fierce warrior who is fleeing from the tyrannical ruler Immortan Joe. This is one of the best movies like inception on Netflix.

Movies Like Inception On Amazon Prime

24. First Man (2018)

Lead actors: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke

Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke Supporting Artist: Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Christopher Abbott

Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Christopher Abbott Director: Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle Release date: October 12, 2018 (United States)

October 12, 2018 (United States) Run Time: 141 minutes

141 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: $105.7 million

$105.7 million Language: English

The film tells the story of Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, and the monumental Apollo 11 mission. The movie delves into Armstrong’s life, exploring his relationships with his family, and colleagues, and the tragic loss of his young daughter.

25. Oblivion (2013)

Lead actors: Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Olga Kurylenko

Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Olga Kurylenko Supporting Artist: Andrea Riseborough, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Melissa Leo

Andrea Riseborough, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Melissa Leo Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski Release date: April 19, 2013 (United States)

April 19, 2013 (United States) Run Time: 124 minutes

124 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Revenue: $286.2 million

$286.2 million Language: English

Set in a post-apocalyptic future where Earth has been devastated by war with an alien race, the movie follows Jack Harper, a drone repairman stationed on the planet to extract vital resources. As Jack carries out his mission alongside his communications officer and lover Victoria, he begins to question his reality and the true nature of the war.

26. Arrival (2016)

Lead actors: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker

Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker Supporting Artist: Michael Stuhlbarg, Tzi Ma, Mark O’Brien

Michael Stuhlbarg, Tzi Ma, Mark O’Brien Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Release date: November 11, 2016 (United States)

November 11, 2016 (United States) Run Time: 116 minutes

116 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Revenue: $203.4 million

$203.4 million Language: English

The military recruits Louise Banks, a linguist to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors that have arrived on Earth in mysterious spacecraft. As tensions escalate between different nations and fear of the unknown spreads, Louise works alongside theoretical physicist Ian Donnelly, to decipher the complex language of the alien beings.

27. The Revenant (2015)

Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson Supporting Artist: Will Poulter, Forrest Goodluck, Paul Anderson

Will Poulter, Forrest Goodluck, Paul Anderson Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu

Alejandro González Iñárritu Release date: December 25, 2015 (United States)

December 25, 2015 (United States) Run Time: 156 minutes

156 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: $533 million

$533 million Language: English

Set in the 1820s American frontier, the film is inspired by the true story of frontiersman Hugh Glass, who embarks on a quest for survival and revenge after being left for dead by members of his hunting team. This is one of the best movies like Inception on Amazon Prime.

28. Dunkirk (2017)

Lead actors: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden

Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden Supporting Artist: Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy

Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release date: July 21, 2017 (United States)

July 21, 2017 (United States) Run Time: 106 minutes

106 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: $526.9 million

$526.9 million Language: English

Set during World War II, the movie depicts the Dunkirk evacuation, a pivotal moment in British history where Allied soldiers were evacuated from the beaches of Dunkirk, France, surrounded by German forces. The film unfolds from three different perspectives: land, sea, and air.

29. Predestination (2014)

Lead actors: Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, Noah Taylor

Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, Noah Taylor Supporting Artist: Christopher Kirby

Christopher Kirby Director: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig Release date: August 28, 2014 (Australia)

August 28, 2014 (Australia) Run Time: 97 minutes

97 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: $5.4 million

$5.4 million Language: English

The film follows a temporal agent, played by Ethan Hawke, who is tasked with traveling through time to prevent future crimes. The agent’s final mission takes him to 1970s New York City, where he encounters a mysterious and elusive figure known as the Fizzle Bomber.

30. Looper (2012)

Lead actors: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt Supporting Artist: Paul Dano, Noah Segan, Piper Perabo

Paul Dano, Noah Segan, Piper Perabo Director: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Release date: September 28, 2012 (United States)

September 28, 2012 (United States) Run Time: 113 minutes

113 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: $176.5 million

$176.5 million Language: English

The film is set in a dystopian future where time travel exists but is illegal and only used by criminal organizations. In this future, specialized assassins called “loopers” are hired to kill targets sent back in time by the mob.

31. Manchester By The Sea (2016)

Lead actors: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler

Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler Supporting Artist: Lucas Hedges, Gretchen Mol, C.J. Wilson

Lucas Hedges, Gretchen Mol, C.J. Wilson Director: Kenneth Lonergan

Kenneth Lonergan Release date: November 18, 2016 (United States)

November 18, 2016 (United States) Run Time: 137 minutes

137 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: $79.9 million

$79.9 million Language: English

The story follows Lee Chandler, a reserved and troubled janitor living in Quincy, Massachusetts. When Lee’s brother, Joe, passes away, Lee returns to his hometown of Manchester-by-the-Sea to take care of his teenage nephew, Patrick. As Lee grapples with his painful past and the tragedy that drove him away from Manchester years earlier, he must confront old wounds and reconcile with the people he left behind.

32. Source Code (2011)

Lead actors: Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga

Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga Supporting Artist: Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright Director: Duncan Jones

Duncan Jones Release date: April 1, 2011 (United States)

April 1, 2011 (United States) Run Time: 93 minutes

93 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: $147.3 million

$147.3 million Language: English

Captain Colter Stevens, a U.S. Army helicopter pilot wakes up in the body of a man named Sean Fentress on a commuter train in Chicago. Colter soon learns he is part of a top-secret government program called the “Source Code,” which allows him to inhabit the last eight minutes of another person’s life to uncover clues about a terrorist attack.

33. Interstellar (2014)

Lead actors: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain Supporting Artist: Michael Caine, Casey Affleck, Mackenzie Foy

Michael Caine, Casey Affleck, Mackenzie Foy Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release date: November 7, 2014 (United States)

November 7, 2014 (United States) Run Time: 169 minutes

169 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Revenue: $677.5 million

$677.5 million Language: English

Cooper, a former NASA pilot turned farmer, is recruited to pilot the spacecraft Endurance on humanity’s last hope for survival. Alongside a team of scientists, including Amelia Brand, he travels through the wormhole, facing time dilation and the dangers of deep space. This is one of the best movies like inception on amazon prime.

34. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Lead actors: Russell Crowe, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly

Russell Crowe, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly Supporting Artist: Christopher Plummer, Paul Bettany, Adam Goldberg

Christopher Plummer, Paul Bettany, Adam Goldberg Director: Ron Howard

Ron Howard Release date: December 21, 2001 (United States)

December 21, 2001 (United States) Run Time: 135 minutes

135 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: $313.5 million

$313.5 million Language: English

The film explores John Nash, a brilliant mathematician who struggles with schizophrenia’s battle to distinguish reality from hallucination and his quest for redemption and acceptance. Despite his struggles, he ultimately found a way to manage his illness and make significant contributions to mathematics and economics, earning him the Nobel Prize in Economics in 1994.

35. Gemini Man (2019)

Lead actors: Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen

Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen Supporting Artist: Benedict Wong, Douglas Hodge, Ralph Brown

Benedict Wong, Douglas Hodge, Ralph Brown Director: Ang Lee

Ang Lee Release date: October 11, 2019 (United States)

October 11, 2019 (United States) Run Time: 117 minutes

117 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Revenue: $173.5 million

$173.5 million Language: English

Henry Brogan, an elite assassin becomes the target of a mysterious operative who seems to anticipate his every move. As he uncovers the truth behind his pursuer, he discovers that his opponent is a younger clone of himself, created using advanced technology. Facing off against his clone, who is faster, stronger, and more agile, he must confront his past and his own identity to outsmart his adversary and survive.

