As of April 2022, there are 166 billionaires in India. Several of them are young entrepreneurs making their mark in the business world, but most have greyed their hair with age and experience. The test of time might have made them age, but they were young and handsome once. Let’s have a look at how some of the Indian Billionaires looked back in the day.

1. Mukesh Ambani

1980s :: Mukesh And Anil With Father Dhirubhai Ambani pic.twitter.com/GqqhtKWpp5 — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) June 17, 2022

2. Gautam Adani

More than 36 years back, I put aside my career and began a new journey with @gautam_adani. Today, when I look back, it is only with immense respect & pride for the person he is. On his 60th b'day, I pray for his good health and for him to realize all his dreams. pic.twitter.com/2uekSHO17m — Priti Adani (@AdaniPriti) June 24, 2022

3. Ratan Tata

4. Azim Premji

My father, Azim Premji took over a small vanaspati biz at 21 & over 53 years grew it into a diversified, global co. Despite all he’s achieved, he hasn’t changed at all. I’ve learnt from him to stay grounded and to never let things go to your head. #75YearsofWipro #TheStoryofWipro pic.twitter.com/yDT6yp6nxd — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) January 19, 2021

5. Kumar Mangalam Birla

6. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

7. Anand Mahindra

Remembering the best weekends of my youth. In ‘72 -I was 17-a friend & I used to often hitchhike from ‘Bombay’ to ‘Poona’ taking rides on trucks. That’s probably when I developed my love for the open road..The movie ‘Parichay’ had come out & we would sing “Musafir hoon Yaaron’😊 pic.twitter.com/VuTvMTyivd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 13, 2021

Well, they have aged like fine bourbon.

