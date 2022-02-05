As we all know, the Ambani family owns an extremely luxurious collection of cars. In fact, Mukesh Ambani seems to have always invested in the most coveted cars across the world. I mean their garage has the space to park over 168 cars, for crying out loud! And when it comes to luxury cars in India, you'll definitely find the best of the lot in their garage. Which is why, you might want to know what new car Mr. Mukesh Ambani has added to his swanky collection.

Now for his most recent purchase, Mr. Mukesh Ambani has bought a Rolls Royce hatchback. Which, by the way, costs ₹13.14 crore. According to the regional transport office, it's the most expensive car purchase across all of India. The Rolls Royce Cullinan petrol model was registered by RIL on January 31st, and it is reportedly in the 'Tuscan Sun' colour. Also, Reliance Industries has paid the one time tax of ₹20 lakh and a road safety tax worth ₹40,000 accompanying the purchase.

But just FYI, the industrialist's current car collection has beauties such as the Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes Maybach 660 Guard, BMW 760 Li and Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. Reliance Industries has even allotted a BMW to the police personnel deployed for the security of the entire family.

Riding on expensive taste, indeed!