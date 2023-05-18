The Mumbai police has issued a hefty fine on two motorcycle riders who were not wearing helmets while providing lifts to Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma. These two Bollywood celebs were recently seen riding pillion after they chose to skip their cars in order to beat traffic.

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan had asked a stranger for a lift because he was stuck in a jam. The actor shared the picture on his social media handles.

A day later, paparazzi caught Anushka Sharma riding a pillion on a motorcycle with her bodyguard to avoid the traffic.

Netizens spoke about how these two celebrities, with massive social media following, were flouting the mandatory helmet rule. Mumbai police sprung to action and imposed a fine on riders of two motorcycles for not wearing a helmet. “Amitabh and Anushka both have been fined through their riders for bike rides without helmets on Mumbai roads,” a senior police official told PTI. The fines are ₹1,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.

The Mumbai police shared copies of the challan on their social media handles. Take a look at the tweet here.

Challan has been issued under Sec 129/194(D), Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)181 MV act to the driver along with an fine of Rs. 10500 & been paid by the offender. https://t.co/aLp6JEstLO pic.twitter.com/Br0ByHZk4T — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 16, 2023

Challan has been issued u/s 129/194(D) of MV ACT along with fine of Rs 1000 & it is been paid by the offender. https://t.co/vfEsPD3G0T pic.twitter.com/bRcpjuWrNR — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 16, 2023

This move has evoked a lot of mixed responses from netizens. Here’s what people had to say about it.

I once saw a tweet “you can’t stop the rich people from braking rules unless the amount is same for the poor/middle/rich class. The fine amount must be levied on the income % of the person otherwise it’s just penny for these people” — sid (@CasticSid) May 17, 2023

Remark "As per Twitter call" 😂😂😂😂 — CA Rushank Jain, CFA⚡️🇮🇳 (@Rushankjain) May 16, 2023

Driver ke pass Valid Licence bhi nahi tha Shocking #AnushkaSharma https://t.co/2IIjcHDfID — Mustafa Yusufbhai Kalla (@mustafa_mustu) May 17, 2023

When are you guys removing my false challans? https://t.co/toZzeyhPDe — Shadab Patel (@shadabpatel221) May 17, 2023

Khaya piya Kuch nahi glass toda baaraana !! https://t.co/i9pmLDTcDt — RJ Karan (@rjkaranmehta) May 16, 2023

Always follow the traffic rules, guys.