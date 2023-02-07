Though it’s no secret that one of the perks of being in the Indian Armed Forces is enjoying alcohol at relaxed prices, this tweet of the Navy officers’ mess menu has received a fair share of interesting reactions!

My Bangalore brain cannot comprehend these prices pic.twitter.com/g9SrzWfcA4 — Anant (@AnantNoFilter) February 4, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT @AnantNoFilter‘s post shows the alcohol being nearly one third (or fourth) the price you would get it for from most restaurants across the country. So, of course netizens were left stunned by the picture. Many people also came forward to say that Navy officers deserve the perk, while others were simply flabbergasted by the difference in prices. And TBH, we low-key get it.

Navy officers' mess 😅 — Anant (@AnantNoFilter) February 4, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Why are people getting so defensive lol

This tweet clearly was pointing out the terribly high prices in Bangalore — Indulekha K M ⁷ (@Indulekha_KM) February 6, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I'm blaming Bangalore only da relax — Anant (@AnantNoFilter) February 6, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Ungrateful guest, you are.

Wonder who was your host.

Don't envy some minute perks those people get who stand to face the bullets to keep you safe. — PVRKUMAR🇮🇳 (@kumarpvr) February 6, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Firstly you went to a fauji mess as a freeloader and then you have a heartburn over the prices😄.

Cmon bro, your banglorean mind couldn't digest it bcz it takes a lot to earn those prices and facilites. You could have earned those too✌️.

They say in punjabi– सड़ ना, रीस कर🙌 — Gen Moody🇮🇳 (@General_Moodyji) February 6, 2023 Credit: Twitter

HAHHAHAHA Seems like DSOI menu. Love it!!! We get a kingfisher for 500₹ in Bangalore 😂 — Yavanika Raj Shah (@yavanika_shah) February 5, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Relax all armchair nationalists.

My man here just posted a menu, not as if he posted photos of a submarine — Anup (@Finance_Weights) February 7, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Come to Goa… you get still better rates on all bars and pubs 😀. Last year j had a KF witbier for 85 bucks jn a swanky pub. — avijitvedu (@avijitvedu1) February 6, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Not surprising for faujis…we never buy outside of CSD canteens — Swatika Ghoshal (@swatikaghoshal) February 5, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Tumahri kyon jal rahi hai..aajao fauj mein..sewa Karo aur piyo — Vippul Prinza (@mightywardog) February 6, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Amply clear to you apparently. I am simply lamenting how high Bangalore prices are. In fact when I first saw it i thought it was just regular Gurgaon prices. — Anant (@AnantNoFilter) February 6, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Loool people really losing their mind defending these prices 😂😂



Guys please – this is just "wow so low these prices are" ka tweet. Nothing about "how dare they be so low 😡😡"



Itna toh poore desh ko pata hai that the fauj enjoys lower rates on alcohol. What's with the uproar? — Anant (@AnantNoFilter) February 6, 2023 Credit: Twitter

BUT let’s be honest, they deserve the perk!