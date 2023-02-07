Though it’s no secret that one of the perks of being in the Indian Armed Forces is enjoying alcohol at relaxed prices, this tweet of the Navy officers’ mess menu has received a fair share of interesting reactions!
@AnantNoFilter‘s post shows the alcohol being nearly one third (or fourth) the price you would get it for from most restaurants across the country. So, of course netizens were left stunned by the picture. Many people also came forward to say that Navy officers deserve the perk, while others were simply flabbergasted by the difference in prices. And TBH, we low-key get it.
BUT let’s be honest, they deserve the perk!
