On June 9, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in a dreamlike wedding ceremony. And the official photos have been released.

On a scale of 10…



She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰



With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends



Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️😍🥰 #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

The couple reportedly married at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Vignesh Shivan shared a heartfelt letter for his soon-to-be wife Nayanthara on Instagram ahead of their wedding.

The couple's wedding was a star-studded soiree, with some of Indian cinema's biggest names in attendance. Rajinikanth was one of the first guests to arrive at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding. Recently, the actor and Nayanthara co-starred in Annaatthe.

Vijay Thalapathy, the Beast star, was also seen arriving at the wedding.

Nayanthara's co-star, in her next project Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan also attended the event. Filmmaker Atlee shared a photo of himself with SRK and his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

According to reports, this afternoon, a wedding reception for 1 lakh people is being held in different parts of Tamil Nadu. The celebrity couple has planned to hold their wedding reception at major temples such as orphanages, old age homes, and Thiruvannamalai.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan, which Vignesh directed and starred Nayanthara in the starring character. Nayanthara addressed Vignesh as her "fiance" at an event in 2019, sparking speculation about their engagement.