Sometimes the most beautiful things come out of simple and ordinary situations. For example, the song Maine Dil Se Kaha starring Irrfan Khan from the movie Rog (2005). Neelesh Misra took to Twitter to explain how he wrote the painfully beautiful song while he was stuck in Delhi traffic and you have to read the backstory.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Gabbar tweeted a snippet from the song and tagged Neelesh Misra for penning the beautiful lyrics. Replying to the tweet, Neelesh Misra said, “Thank you so much! I was in the parking lot of the @AP Office at 5, Sikandra Road (Delhi) headed home; Bhatt Saab was on the phone with @mmkeeravaani Ji singing the melody. When I reached the Pragati Maidan signal, the mukhda was done. Autobiographical jo tha.”

🙏 Thank you so much!



I was in the parking lot of the @AP office at 5, Sikandra Road (Delhi) headed home; Bhatt Saab was on the phone with @mmkeeravaani Ji singing the melody.

When I reached the Pragati Maidan signal, the mukhda was done. Autobiographical jo tha.@PoojaB1972 https://t.co/xnm6V3CQUg — Neelesh Misra (@neeleshmisra) May 3, 2023

It took the lyricist approximately 3 kilometres to develop this gem.

"maine dil se kaha dhund laana khushi, nasamajh laya gum toh yeh gum hi sahi."

The song was sung by KK. Neelesh’s tweet has fetched over 1K likes and more than 193K views. Many users commented how he should start a show where he talks about how he got to write some of the best songs that Bollywood has ever produced. While others marvelled at how the lyrics still tug at their hearts.

Simply Amazing…I didn't know you wrote these lyrics. — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_Chopra) May 3, 2023

Waah. Saraswati hai kalam pe — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 3, 2023

And that is how gems are hewn. On regular days,in ordinary spaces.. by extraordinary people who bring their life experiences to the fore. 🥰 a big thank you again to all of you for the profoundly heartfelt soundtrack of #ROG 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 3, 2023

KK and Irfan have done full justice to the lyrics. — Manvendra Jha (@MANVENDRAJHA) May 3, 2023

Sir , pls start a series on ur channel telling the backstory of the song how it was written😊🙏🏻 — Prasad Patil (@prasad_58KK) May 3, 2023

Qayamat hai lyrics music sab iska.. evergreen ❤️ https://t.co/3X6FKvxsFF — Abhinav singh (@Abhinav_tmk) May 3, 2023

Nilesh Bhai, consider taking us through this kind of 'when and how and where' stories for each of your songs… with the song link.



darj hona chahiye, hotay rehna chahiye… #history hai. https://t.co/GzBAIk3HuL — anand pandey (@anandnama) May 3, 2023

Story behind some best lines you will ever hear. https://t.co/9kdKg34jPG — Saqib Mugloo (@Saqibmugloo) May 3, 2023

Neelesh Misra has written songs such as Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from Woh Lamhe, and Bepanah Pyaar Hai from Krishna Cottage, to state a few. He is definitely a gem of a storyteller.