Sometimes the most beautiful things come out of simple and ordinary situations. For example, the song Maine Dil Se Kaha starring Irrfan Khan from the movie Rog (2005). Neelesh Misra took to Twitter to explain how he wrote the painfully beautiful song while he was stuck in Delhi traffic and you have to read the backstory.
A Twitter user who goes by the name Gabbar tweeted a snippet from the song and tagged Neelesh Misra for penning the beautiful lyrics. Replying to the tweet, Neelesh Misra said, “Thank you so much! I was in the parking lot of the @AP Office at 5, Sikandra Road (Delhi) headed home; Bhatt Saab was on the phone with @mmkeeravaani Ji singing the melody. When I reached the Pragati Maidan signal, the mukhda was done. Autobiographical jo tha.”
Take a look at the tweet here.
It took the lyricist approximately 3 kilometres to develop this gem.
"maine dil se kaha dhund laana khushi, nasamajh laya gum toh yeh gum hi sahi."
The song was sung by KK. Neelesh’s tweet has fetched over 1K likes and more than 193K views. Many users commented how he should start a show where he talks about how he got to write some of the best songs that Bollywood has ever produced. While others marvelled at how the lyrics still tug at their hearts.
Here’s what they had to say.
Neelesh Misra has written songs such as Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from Woh Lamhe, and Bepanah Pyaar Hai from Krishna Cottage, to state a few. He is definitely a gem of a storyteller.