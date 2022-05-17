One of the most endearing things in the world, is seeing old friends re-unite. Which is why this video of Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh is getting so much love from netizens. In an Instagram video, the actor is seen sharing banter with her Saans co-star, on how they've played both mother and son, and husband and wife.

The actors played romantic partners in Saans, and then mother and son in Sardar Ka Grandson. This video sparked so much love in their fans that people came forward saying they would love to see the duo together again, perhaps on OTT, this time around.

You can take a look at the sweet video here.

And, here is how people responded to the two being in one frame. Netizens couldn't help but think back to the 1998 show, Saans, and how iconic their pairing was!

These two are cuteness overloaded and they still share such great chemistry!