Neeraj Chopra made the whole nation proud when he won India a Gold in Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Olympics. Since then, he has been a regular at most news shows and interviews, remaining calm as a cucumber even in the face of bizarre questions, and continuing to make the nation proud with his endearing and inspiring actions.

And now it looks like he has conquered yet another territory - acting!

Yes, Chopra starred in the latest ad for Cred. And as much as we loved Indiranagar ka Gunda, Neeraj Chopra acting out India's 'love' for him after the Olympics' win is easily the best acting debut ever.

Of course, people wasted no time in appreciating Cred's marketing style and Chopra's performance:

going by this, neeraj chopra is a solid contender to play akshay kumar in a biopic in the near future https://t.co/LJ1PIxnJBx — Poulomi Das (@PouloCruelo) September 19, 2021

Dude Neeraj chopra became an Actor, Banker, Director, producer, and here I can't even become emotionally stable??? https://t.co/Y2qi2ECVgC — paneer tikka (@shutupnaina) September 19, 2021

Neeraj Chopra can act as well! https://t.co/fkQ31QRW2d — Internetjeevi(He/Haw🤠) (@internetjeevi) September 19, 2021

#Neeraj Chopra hits Gold in his #CRED club ad too :) — 𝐊𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐇 SONI 🚀 (@_krishsoni_) September 19, 2021

Star Kids after watching Neeraj Chopra's brilliant acting skills: pic.twitter.com/01CUB7HRVY — Nikhil Aggarwal (@nikhil__98) September 19, 2021

Bro neeraj chopra is literally giving competition to Indian moms in multitasking https://t.co/wBSfUMSjbr — Bhumi (@bhumii_jain) September 19, 2021

Cred once again hits it out of the park. And Neeraj Chopra shows his good acting skills too along with portraying various wacky characters, wow! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0ihUSK4X0f — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ‎४ (@AwaaraHoon) September 19, 2021

So Neeraj Chopra switched between sports, acting and comedy and here I am just switching between Twitter, Instagram and Whatsapp! https://t.co/JftlfEU9TS — Meha (@BitchMastaani) September 19, 2021

Neeraj Chopra's multiple faces in this ad reminds me of my ex. Wo bhi aise hi roop badalti thi. https://t.co/R0ppziKbKA — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) September 19, 2021

Neeraj Chopra changed his personality faster than fuckbois change their love interests 😃👍 https://t.co/nyqQLC6GQn — Angoori Babe (@Angoori_Babe) September 19, 2021

Neeraj Chopra is brilliant for a first time actor! pic.twitter.com/fNTCRLTMxY — Sakshi (@MujeSakshiMaano) September 19, 2021

Neeraj Chopra featuring in Cred is super hit and now i am eagerly waiting to see the behind the scenes in @thetanmay vlogs. pic.twitter.com/PjmNCiIGT2 — Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) September 19, 2021

You can watch the complete ad here:

Whether it is sports or acting, Chopra certainly nails his debuts!