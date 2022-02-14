Marvel movies are already winning in 2022 and the second project to explore the concept of multiverse has been introduced with a spine-tingling trailer. The trailer of the Sam Raimi film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will brought forth the repercussions of the fallout of his multiverse-fracturing spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Checkout the trailer here:

Now, it's time to delve into the easter eggs in the new trailer and the characters we possibly spotted in it.

1. Professor X

Huge crossover coming our way.

In the recent trailer, we see the first major X-Men character appear in the MCU. Patrick Stewart will be reprising his role as Professor Charles Xavier, the leader of X-Men.

Patrick Stewart returns as Professor X in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' pic.twitter.com/lNs0Piq34w — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 13, 2022

2. The Illuminati

The little detail, in the scene where Doctor Strange is taken into custody, also teases the debut of the MCU Illuminati, comprised of characters from various corners of the universe. As per the comics, the secret organisation includes Doctor Strange, Black Bolt, Charles Xavier, Reed Richards, Namor the Sub-Mariner, and Iron Man.

I believe there was six chairs right!? pic.twitter.com/0YS3Z8KwQJ — Tobias🏹 (@TobeyNotMaguire) February 13, 2022

3. Iron Man

And for the complete ensemble of Illuminati, Iron Man has to return. In a blink-and-miss shot we do see a glowing figure dashing towards Wanda. The variant Tony Stark is rumoured to be played by Tom Cruise.

Wasn’t so sure but man I really do see a Tony Stark beard here now😳 Tom Cruise Superior IRON MAN!? #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/RGjw0Rzszm — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) February 14, 2022

In a recent tweet, Tom Taylor, an Australian comic book writer, almost gave a confirmation to the Marvel fans.

Hey, Superior Iron Man is trending.

I have no inside information but when @ycinar and I created Tony’s Endo-Sym armor, it was designed to glow red/orange when he was angry. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/mZe7vk2tNG — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) February 14, 2022

4. America Chavez

Further in the trailer, we see the teen superhero America Chavez gearing for a dimension-hopping adventure. She has the ability to open star-shaped portals to other worlds and gained popularity through the comic Young Avengers.

5. Captain Carter

On the other hand, the poster of the film, which had broken pieces of glass reflecting various characters we would meet soon, also gave a glimpse of the shield Captain Carter aka Peggy had in the series What If.

Nobody talks about captain carter? pic.twitter.com/4wTevjmQsZ — El Chompas (@Ch0mpin) February 13, 2022

6. Zombie Wanda Maximoff

And the live-action versions of the animated characters might appear in Doctor Strange 2. In one of the shots, we spotted Zombie Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), the petrifying version we witnessed in the Zombies episode. Besides that, Doctor Strange's zombie version will be there, too.

7. Defender Strange

We also see a major costume change for Doctor Strange. Picked from the comics, Doctor Strange Defenders version will make a debut in the film.

The sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, releases in theatres on May 6.