The trailer of Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani starrer Nikamma is finally here. The film is said to be a remake of Nani starrer 2017 Telugu action-comedy Middle-Class Abbayi. 

It opens with the introduction of Dassani's character Adi, a carefree and lazy guy who solely believes in enjoying life. 

He only has issues with his sister-in-law Avni, an RTO officer, whom Adi despises, regardless of the fact that he could care less about things. 

Later in the trailer, we see Shetty's character, who is shown as a superwoman who comes to Earth and forces Adi to clean up his act. He refers to her as the "most beautiful villain" since she makes him do all the chores.

Things take a turn, though, when the real villain enters the scene and threatens Avni's life.

Meanwhile, Shirley Setia, who is making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, portrays Adi's romantic interest, Siya.

Directed by Heropanti director Sabbir Khan, Nikamma adds to the list of done-to-death masala action entertainers and South film remakes. The trailer alone shows that it has very little to offer, leaving us without any hope for the flick. 

Checkout the trailer here:

Shilpa Shetty returned to the big screen after a 15-year hiatus with Hungama 2 last year. Nikamma will be the actor's first silver screen outing in almost a decade. Meanwhile, Sunil Grover, Deepraj Rana, and Naren Kumar will also star in the film, which will be premiered on June 17.