One of the best things about watching our favourite shows are their title tracks. Which is why this Reddit thread where people have shared the most unskippable intro songs of non-Indian shows is so interesting! Here, take a look for yourself to see if you agree with these too.
1. “Game of Thrones. The intro music (and graphics) were … next level. Inspired a bunch of covers, parodies, what not.”
2. “Bojack Horseman.“
– Qu33nKal
3. “Succession!”
4. “The White Lotus! It is so trippy!”
5. “I really liked the Narcos theme.”
6. “Big Little Lies, S1 intro. Only ever watched the first season but I highly recommend it.”
7. “Math, science, history, unraveling the mysteries that all started with the big bang, BANG! The Big Bang Theory.“
8. “Brooklyn Nine Nine. If you don’t go “Tadan tan tadan tada tadan tan tadan” during the intro, we can’t be friends.”
9. “The Sopranos, hands down!”
– fleahag_
10. “Orange Is The New Black.”
11. “Only Murders In The Building.“
12. “Sherlock! Still my ring tone to this day, though I rarely hear it cause my phone is always on silent.”
13. “Stranger Things. Absolutely love the theme, gives off very dark and mysterious vibes. I never skip it.”
14. “Not my absolute favorite show but Friends has an amazing intro. And I never miss the clap clap part in it.”
We love a good title track.