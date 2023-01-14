One of the best things about watching our favourite shows are their title tracks. Which is why this Reddit thread where people have shared the most unskippable intro songs of non-Indian shows is so interesting! Here, take a look for yourself to see if you agree with these too.

1. “ Game of Thrones. The intro music (and graphics) were … next level. Inspired a bunch of covers, parodies, what not.”

ADVERTISEMENT – sparklecity23

Credit: Giphy



2. “ Bojack Horseman.“

– Qu33nKal

Credit: Giphy



ADVERTISEMENT 3. “ Succession!”

– No-Vacation870

Credit: Giphy

4. “ The White Lotus! It is so trippy!”

– chocochipjunky

Credit: Giphy

5. “I really liked the Narcos theme.”

– spaminfinte_297

Credit: Giphy



6. “ Big Little Lies, S1 intro. Only ever watched the first season but I highly recommend it.”

ADVERTISEMENT – PanaceaT14

Credit: Giphy

7. “Math, science, history, unraveling the mysteries that all started with the big bang, BANG! The Big Bang Theory.“

– igotfeelsforyou

Credit: Giphy

ADVERTISEMENT 8. “ Brooklyn Nine Nine. If you don’t go “Tadan tan tadan tada tadan tan tadan” during the intro, we can’t be friends.”

– indianpancake07

Credit: Giphy

9. “ The Sopranos, hands down!”

– fleahag_

Credit: Giphy

10. “ Orange Is The New Black.”

Credit: Giphy



11. “ Only Murders In The Building.“

– glassmuse

Credit: Giphy

12. “ Sherlock! Still my ring tone to this day, though I rarely hear it cause my phone is always on silent.”

– anonymousfemaledog

Credit: Giphy

13. “ Stranger Things. Absolutely love the theme, gives off very dark and mysterious vibes. I never skip it.”

Credit: Giphy

14. “Not my absolute favorite show but Friends has an amazing intro. And I never miss the clap clap part in it.”

– CoffeeMoviesandCats

Credit: Giphy