Shark Tank India, the show almost everyone is talking about now, has brought entrepreneurial conversations to our living rooms. And with that introduced us to numerous start-ups, from tech-based to health-based, from across the nation. However, how good the pitch might sound, not every start-up bags a deal on the show.

Let's have a look at some notable products that aimed at solving major problems but didn't get a deal.

1. Morriko Pure Foods

The startup from Gujarat, with an aim to become one of the greatest healthy snack companies in India, presented food items preserved using solar dehydration technology. They appeared on the entrepreneurial reality show to ask for ₹1 Crore in exchange for 3% of their company’s equity. However, the deal failed when Sharks made a counter for 25% of equity.

2. SaptKrishi

Founded by Nikky Kumar Jha and Rashmi Jha, SaptKrishi is an agri-tech startup. They brought forward a pre-revenue technology called Sabjikothi. The storage setup made to deal with the short shelf life problem for fruits and vegetables using microclimate portable storage technology. Sharks backed out of the deal over the apprehensiveness around the revenue.

3. ScrapShala

An interesting attempt at making functional and decorative products out of scrap is the idea behind Scrapshala. Started by a mother-daughter duo, it provides employment to local artisans and showcases their work on the products.

4. ExperientialEtc

ExperientialEtc, a tech marketing agency, who brought some new-age advertising strategies, majorly deals in LiveGlass, Holo Pyramid, Display, Digital Solutions, etc. The Mumbai-based start-up was on the show to seek ₹2 Crores in exchange for 4% equity. Even though the Sharks were quite impressed by the product and presentation they left without a deal.

5. Agri Tourism

As the name suggest, this start-up brings agriculture and tourism together. This unique startup works towards giving tourists an authentic experience of living in a village and the process eventually benefits the farmers. Their aim is to bring a new outlook about agriculture in India.

6. Theka Coffee

The idea behind Bhupinder Madaan’s Theka is to provide consumers with Indian coffee, that has a long shelf-life. He approached Shark Tank India to seek ₹50 lakhs in exchange for a 10% stake in his company. However, the offer was declined considering the difficulties in managing a beverage supply chain.

7. Torch-It

Founder of Torch it, Hunny Bhagchandani, approached the Sharks with an investment offer of ₹75 Lakhs for 1% Equity in his company. The social-tech startup works towards upliftment and empowerment of the visually impaired. The Ahmedabad based start-up presented tech-solutions that help them live independent lives.

8. Good Good Piggy

An ed-fintech startup aims to help kids develop positive money habits at a formative age. They explain to them the concept of money through the app's gamification approach and develop skills of money management.

9. Shades of Spring

The company aims at redefining flower delivery experience with their flower boxes hand-picked by floral experts. Shades of Spring, a Bangalore based start-up also provides DIY flower subscription boxes. They approached the Sharks with a ask of ₹3 Cr for 1% equity of the company but none of them had a final deal.

So which start-up pitch impressed you the most?