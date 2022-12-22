A few days back, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram and shared pictures of a journal she had received from her father, Shah Rukh Khan. The diary contains handwritten entries by the actor to her daughter. Shah Rukh Khan penned all acting notes and lessons he has learnt from the industry.

Suhana Khan captioned the picture, “Tuesday Inspiration”. The post fetched over 300K likes. Shah Rukh Khan also left a heartwarming comment on the post.

Now that the post went viral, fans have dug out an old video of Shah Rukh Khan where he talked about the same journal. The video is from SRK’s appearance on The Anupam Kher Show. Speaking to Anupam Kher, the actor mentioned that he has been writing in the journal since 2014.

He said, “I really want my daughter to be an actor. So I have decided that no one else listens to me, my daughter is young. So as a sign of respect she might read the book which I am writing for her. Whenever something comes in my heart about acting I write it down.”

Anupam Kher asked him if he is writing a book on acting for Suhana. Shah Rukh added, “Yes, only for her.” The video has won hearts online. Here’s what people have to say about this gesture.

