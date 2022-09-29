Sushant Singh Rajput has given us some memorable performances through his films. He started his journey as a background dancer in Bollywood and worked his way to winning several awards.

Source: Bollywood Hungama

Eagle-eyed fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have dug up an old video of the actor from when he was an audience member in Boogie Woogie.

The short clip shows a young Sushant cheering and clapping in the audience.

Source: Reddit

Sushant did a lot of odd jobs in the film industry when he moved to Mumbai from Delhi. He took up small roles along with working in the theatre. He was also a background dancer for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s performance at the closing ceremony of the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

The video has made fans nostalgic for the actor and Boogie Woogie. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie was Dil Bechara which was released posthumously.

Boogie Woogie catered to different age groups and was judged by Javed Jaffrey, his brother – Naved, and the director and producer of the show – Ravi Behl. With seven seasons, the show ran from 1996 to 2014 and proved to be the oldest and the longest dance reality show on Indian television.