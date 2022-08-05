Some Bollywood celebrities have opened up and spoken about their humble beginnings . Talking about humble beginnings, some famous celebs used to work as background dancers before they got their big break. These nine celebrities used to work as background dancers before they made it big on the silver screen.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika was a successful runway model before she got into Bollywood. She had also appeared on a Kingfisher calendar. However, in 2006, Himesh Reshammiya released his debut album, Aap Kaa Surroor, and cast Deepika as a lead dancer in his music video - Naam Hai Tera.

2. Pankaj Tripathi



Pankaj Tripathi has taken the OTT and Bollywood by a storm with his stellar acting chops. But did you notice Kaleen Bhaiyya's dance moves in Omkara's Namak music video?



3. Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was a student of Bollywood's ace choreographer, Shiamak Davar. He has worked as a background dancer for IIFA awards, in Dhoom 2's title track, and even alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during her performance at the Commonwealth Games 2006 held in Melbourne.



Talking to Hindustan Times, Sushant had said,

As part of the act, I was supposed to lift Aishwarya. When the moment arrived, I lifted her but forgot to bring her down. This happened for nearly a minute. Aishwarya wondered why I'm not putting her down.



4. Shahid Kapoor

Like Sushant, Shahid Kapoor was also a student at Shiamak Davar's dance institute. He has appeared as a background dancer alongside in the songs - Le Gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and Kahin Aag Lage from Taal in 1999.

5. Dia Mirza

Before she made her acting debut with the cult favourite, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Dia Mirza had appeared as a background dancer in a Tamil movie. She was seen as a dancer in the Tamil movie, En Swasa Kaatre's song Jumbalakka.

6. Daisy Shah

Race 3, she worked as a background dancer. She was seen in Tere Naam's Lagan Lagi music video alongside Salman Khan in 2003. Daisy has also worked as an assistant to choreographer, Ganesh Acharya.

Before Daisy Shah got viral for her "our business is our business. None of your business" dialogue from, she worked as a background dancer. She was seen in'smusic video alongside Salman Khan in 2003. Daisy has also worked as an assistant to choreographer, Ganesh Acharya.

7. Remo D'Souza

Pardes (1997) alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the song Meri Mehbooba and from there he started appearing as an actor on screen too.

Remo wears many hats. He is a choreographer, actor, and film director. One of Bollywood's hit choreographers, Remo has also worked as a background dancer. He was seen in Pardes (1997) alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the song Meri Mehbooba and from there he started appearing as an actor on screen too.

8. Kajal Aggarwal

Known for her performance in the Southern film industry, not many people know that Kajal Aggarwal shared a small screen space in the movie, Kyun...! Ho Gaya Na. She was seen as a background dancer in the song, Uljhane, along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.



9. Mouni Roy



Run. She was seen in the song Nahi Hona Nahi Hona. Now, Mouni Roy will be seen in the upcoming movie, Brahmastra.

Before Mouni Roy became a household name with her performance in daily soaps, she was seen as a background dancer in the movie, Run. She was seen in the song Nahi Hona Nahi Hona. Now, Mouni Roy will be seen in the upcoming movie, Brahmastra.

Truly they have worked hard to reach the stage where they are currently.

