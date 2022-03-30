The Oscars 2022 will go down in history as one of the most memorable Academy Awards nights because of the drama surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock. And now it's the topic of conversation on the internet.

For the uninitiated, the Oscars Slapgate (yep, it's officially one of the major scandals) erupted after Chris Rock made a GI Jane comment at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith. As he entered the stage, Oscar presenter Chris Rock made an impromptu joke about the actor's shaved head, which she has due to alopecia. 

"Jada, I love you, can't wait for GI Jane 2," he said, referring to the 1990s film in which Demi Moore plays a Navy SEAL with a buzzcut. A few moments later, Will Smith got on stage and struck Chris in the face for making comments about his wife.

Unsurprisingly, social media users set about digging up dirt on Smith and found a 1991 clip of the actor making fun of a bald man. During his appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show, Will mocked the bald bassist in the house band.

The RollingStone reached out to John B Williams, a well-known double bassist and bass guitarist, after the Oscars controversy and he shared his reaction in an interview. 

I didn't take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off. 

                    - Williams to .

Meanwhile, here's how the Twitter users are reacting to the viral clip.

The ghosts of the past never seem to leave you, especially in this day and age of social media.