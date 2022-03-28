The Oscar ceremony today was marked by a rather unpleasant incident involving an on-stage punching by Will Smith to Chris Rock.

Will Smith, who won his first Academy Award - Best Actor for the movie King Richard, got on the stage and punched Chris Rock right across the face for a joke he cracked on Jada Pinkett Smith, an actor, and Smith's wife.

Here's the moment Chris Rock made a "G.I. Jane 2" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, "Leave my wife’s name out of your f--king mouth." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

A few minutes ago, Rock had suggested that Jada should/would be working in the movie GI Jane 2, given her bald look.

Jada, who has been vocal about her struggle with alopecia, rolled her eyes to the same, and Smith took the matters into his own hands - literally - when he got on the stage.

Here is a full video of what went down.

Will Smith later apologised, saying, "I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern".