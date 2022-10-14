On Thursday, Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in the US to attend an annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. When he reached the airport, he was heckled by an unidentified man, and now the video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

In a viral video making rounds on the internet, a man was heard calling Ishaq Dar a liar and a ‘chor’. The Finance Minister, in return, called him a liar. When the man continued with the slurs, a person accompanying the Finance Minister engaged with the man and both started abusing each other.

Pakistani finance minister received a special welcome in the US…pic.twitter.com/GWwmyV0uri — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) October 13, 2022

“You don’t know me. Don’t f**king try to be a smart ass,” the official was heard saying to the person who made the chor remark.

This is not the first time Pakistan Ministers have been heckled on foreign soil. In September, Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also heckled at a London cafe, where people shouted ‘chorni-chorni’ slogans at her.

Not just that, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif himself has had to face a similar situation. When he reached Saudi Arabia for the first time after becoming the Prime Minister, the crowd started shouting ‘chor-chor’. Some people were also arrested in the case.