May promises to be a month packed with a plethora of releases. We have compiled a list of 11 upcoming shows and movies releasing this month. It's time we update our watch lists for May.

1. Modern Love Mumbai



This Amazon Prime Video show promises to be a treat for hopeless romantics. The show is directed by six directors- Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana. The wide ensemble of the cast includes names like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, and Naseeruddin Shah to name a few. An Indian adaptation of 'Modern Love', the show is set to air on May 13.

2. Stranger Things - Season 4





Following the huge success of the first three seasons, this sci-fi horror drama series will come out with its fourth season in two volumes on Netflix. The first volume will stream worldwide on Netflix from May 27, while the second volume is slated for a July 1 release. We cannot wait to see the kids again.

It's time. ˙ǝpᴉs ɹǝɥʇo ǝɥʇ uo noʎ ǝǝs



Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 premieres May 27th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/IS8nJFZG8l — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) April 12, 2022

3. Thar





This upcoming action thriller film, starring Anil Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, and Fatima Sana Sheikh, is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Anil and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. Set in the backdrop of Pushkar in the 80s, a cop sees the chance to prove himself in a neo-Western style. The movie will release on Netflix on May 6.

4. Jayeshbhai Jordaar



Starring Ranveer Singh, this upcoming comedy-drama film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and is produced by Yash Raj Films. The film revolves around the story of a timid man who must fight to protect his pregnant wife & daughter. While the son believes in equal rights for men and women, the catch here is his traditional Gujarati sarpanch father. The film will be released theatrically on May 13.



5. Dhaakad



Starring Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, and Divya Dutta, this action drama is set to release in cinemas on May 20. The story revolves around an international spy.

6. Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi



Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from May 25, this six-episode miniseries is set 10 years after Star Wars: Episode III (2005) where Obi Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat. The miniseries stars Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, and Bonnie Piesse.



7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



The first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of this year is set to release on May 6 in theatres. The movie is a sequel to Doctor Strange (2016). It will feature the consequences of the accidentally opened portal to the multiverse. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, Dr Strange will travel into the multiverse and face a new mysterious nemesis.



In 5 Days, everything you know will change forever.



Experience Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/SJijOyoX5F pic.twitter.com/pwkwiK9yAP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 1, 2022

8. Home Shanti



Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from May 6, this slice of life drama promises to be a relatable family movie. Starring the veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, the movie follows the journey of a middle class family from Dehradun trying to achieve their lifelong dream of owning a house.



9. Love, Death & Robots - Volume 3

Following two incredible seasons, Love, Death & Robots is returning with a third season. This animated anthology-style series that has won the 2019 and 2021 Emmys for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program will be available on Netflix from May 20. Produced by David Fincher, the series explores alternate histories, alternate realities, dystopia, and post-apocalyptic world, just to name a few.



10. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2



Releasing on May 20, the movie is a standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, the movie has new faces and even a new director. Following Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promises adventures and comedy while being stuck in a haunted haveli.



11. Panchayat - Season 2

The brand new season of this hit show is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 20. Starring Jitendra Kumar, the second season dives deeper into the lives of the main characters in the remote village Phulera in Uttar Pradesh.

With these promising upcoming releases, looks like our weekends will be completely packed.

