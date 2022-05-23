Panchayat Season 2 streamed on Amazon Prime Video on May 18, two days prior to the date previously announced by the streaming giant. The heartwarming show gave us a lot to enjoy and ponder upon.



Ever since the release of the eight-episode second season, social media is abuzz with memes and scenes from the iconic show. A section of viewers, however, pointed out a mistake in the series. And now we cannot unsee it.



The tweet was shared along with two pictures of a scene from the finale episode. The pictures show Sachiv Ji, played by Jeetendra K, wearing his bag on his left shoulder in the frame while he pays for the samosa. However, when he rides his bike back to Phulera, the bag is nowhere to be seen. Not on his shoulder, not on his bike. Out of sight, out of mind, it seems.



Twitteratis were quick to jump on the wagon and point out this mistake.



Go ahead, watch the scene and spot it for yourself. Panchayat Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

