This weekend, most of us spent our time waiting for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding pictures. They are worth the wait. Ever since news of them getting married started surfacing on the internet, people started discussing deets. Understandably, celebrity weddings are quite filmy, and so, we always like the extra details.

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share the wedding pictures, that are very dreamy. She also shared a short heartfelt note which spells ‘happily ever after’. These pictures are happy, sweet and every bit as wholesome.

The internet, after spending their Sunday waiting, cannot get over these. It almost looks like people are going to talk about this wedding for quite some time. We get it.

the way parineeti and raghav give me the urge to fall in love in without anyone knowing until we get married 😩😩😩💖 pic.twitter.com/fGwTFVftW5 — daddy issues | lana's version ✨ (@lemonteashea) September 25, 2023

Find someone who looks at you the way raghav is looking at parineeti pic.twitter.com/CeOrg3XrAP — sneha (@thehappykid_28) September 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

parineeti chopra looked dreamy as a bride. congratulations to her and raghav 💕 pic.twitter.com/vsrGFEl1XL — ℨ (@the_zakirah) September 25, 2023

spending my sunday waiting for parineeti and raghav's wedding pictures….. — . (@deewanimedstani) September 24, 2023

Marriage pics have a special vibe always..From Ishqzaade to here ..nice journey indeed Parineeti & Good Luck Always ❤️@ParineetiChopra & Raghav #ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/5m9pkEH2nJ — Jo Tiwari (@TiwariJo) September 25, 2023

First picture of Raghav and Parineeti as husband and wife 🌸🎊



Congratulations @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra for your new inning as a married couple 🌸❤️ pic.twitter.com/Pm3tfvzF9c — Anuradha Tanwar (@anuradhatanwar1) September 24, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearts have their own reasons which hearts do not know.



Congratulations Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra pic.twitter.com/AFiRhQtkAN — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) September 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

─ parineeti and raghav looked so gorgeous and the asile >✨🧿. pic.twitter.com/KEkLLfGPHV — 𝒏. (@Dishaaa_B) September 25, 2023

The pictures:

Some weddings manage to restore our collect faiths in marriage.