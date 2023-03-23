Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan proved to be the biggest movie of 2023. The movie showed Shah Rukh Khan in all his glory and gave us a true Bollywood masala film that had been missing from theatres for too long. In case you missed watching this spy-verse movie in theatres, fret not because last night Pathaan was made available on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

ADVERTISEMENT While this move was a treat for all fans, what was an even bigger treat was that the OTT version contained a few scenes that were not a part of what was shown in theatres. The OTT version has extended cuts and fans could not keep calm when they saw even more of Shah Rukh Khan’s scenes in the movie.

Some of the new scenes include Pathaan’s torture scene in the Russian prison and Pathaan discussing his plan to catch Jim. There are other scenes too but we don’t want to give you any more spoilers.

Fans could not contain their excitement. Here’s what they had to say about the OTT extended version of Pathaan.

*Pathaan deleted scene 1 (Russian Tortune) 1:10:00

*Pathaan deleted scene 2 (Pathaan returns back to Delhi from Paris and plans to attack Jim's lab) 1:30:00#PathaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/Hr0eDVPaaK — MN (@MNParmar13) March 21, 2023

This look and scene added

Dashing PATHAAN 🔥⚡️

Pathaan deleted scene 2 (Pathaan returns back to Delhi from Paris and plans to attack Jim's lab) 1:30:00#PathaanOnPrime #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/mLMcW1nnNy — Shivansh Saxena 🇮🇳 (@Shivansh0354) March 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT #Pathaan director Siddharth Anand opened up about a deleted scene in the film about the religion of Shah Rukh Khan’s character. The extended version will be shown on OTT. — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 11, 2023

Pathaan torture deleted scene is next level



Should not have been deleted — Dr. Maulik Modi (@iamthemaulik) March 22, 2023

As a #ShahRukhKhan fan, I don't want to see him getting tortured. Glad the deleted scene was not shown in theatres #PathaanOTT #Pathaan @iamsrk #SRKians — Kritika vaid (@KritikaVaid91) March 23, 2023

Deleted scene of Deepika Padukone in Pathaan #PathaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/cxWyOeGwze — ミ★ TROLL SRK HATERS★彡 SRKIAN (@ArmyDemonation) March 22, 2023

Additional scenes in #Pathaan extended cut with timestamp:



– Dimple Kapadia's discussion in flight – 1:10:00

– Pathaan's torture in Russian Prison – 1:10:16

– Pathaan's return to JOCR & discussing plan to catch Jim – 1:30:00

– Rubai being interrogated – 1:42:12#PathaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/6DQVEelLho — sohom 🍿 (@AwaaraHoon) March 21, 2023

Finally watching Pathaan on Prime 💥💥❤️ pic.twitter.com/W003TVHCMf — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) March 21, 2023

Released on January 25, Pathaan is still running in multiple theatres across the country. Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and John Abraham, the movie has collected over ₹1,048 crores to date.

There’s no such thing as too much of Shah Rukh Khan and looks like our weekend plans are sorted.