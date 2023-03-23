Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan proved to be the biggest movie of 2023. The movie showed Shah Rukh Khan in all his glory and gave us a true Bollywood masala film that had been missing from theatres for too long. In case you missed watching this spy-verse movie in theatres, fret not because last night Pathaan was made available on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
While this move was a treat for all fans, what was an even bigger treat was that the OTT version contained a few scenes that were not a part of what was shown in theatres. The OTT version has extended cuts and fans could not keep calm when they saw even more of Shah Rukh Khan’s scenes in the movie.
Some of the new scenes include Pathaan’s torture scene in the Russian prison and Pathaan discussing his plan to catch Jim. There are other scenes too but we don’t want to give you any more spoilers.
Fans could not contain their excitement. Here’s what they had to say about the OTT extended version of Pathaan.
Released on January 25, Pathaan is still running in multiple theatres across the country. Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and John Abraham, the movie has collected over ₹1,048 crores to date.
There’s no such thing as too much of Shah Rukh Khan and looks like our weekend plans are sorted.