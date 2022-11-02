The teaser for Pathaan is out and well, what better day than the King’s birthday itself? Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film is an upcoming action-thriller that has left us, fans, waiting at the edge of our seats.

From the looks of the teaser, the film already seems like a watch that will have us engaged for its entirety. The teaser that starts in the typical SRK style with all the flair, talks about Pathaan and the chances of his survival after getting caught. And that’s where everything begins because Pathaan “zinda hai”.

The teaser also shows visuals from fight sequences of the three actors, and they’re the kind that blow the mind. The film produced under the Yash Raj banner, is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Pathaan’s teaser has us intrigued about the storyline already, and the cast is just the cherry on top of the cake. Clearly, there’s a lot that’s happening, and it seems like forever since we last saw Shah Rukh Khan doing what he does best.

Watch the teaser here:

The film will release on January 25, 2023.