The teaser for Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda Xpress released today. The film is based on former captain of Indian national women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami.

Soon after the release of the teaser, both Anushka and Jhulan became the talk of the town... or rather, the talk of social media.

However, one of the top most things people searched about Jhulan Goswami was her marital status.

A Padma Shri and Arjuna Award recipient, Jhulan Goswami is an all-rounder, who also happens to be one of the greatest fast bowlers - not just in India, but across the world. Goswami, who retired in 2018, is also the highest wicket taker in Women's One Day International cricket, and even had a postage stamp released in her honor.

But all that the population cares about is whether she is married or not. Why? Why are we still reducing a woman's accomplishments and achievements to her relationship status?

This is certainly not the first time that a woman's marital status has been considered more important than her entire career. From analyzing a woman's career prospects after marriage to making marriage predictions about any single woman over the age of 30, our society certainly finds it difficult to separate a woman from the idea of marriage.

Of course, our society's obsession with marriage is certainly not limited to women alone. And the incessant rishts and questions flung at Olympian Neeraj Chopra in the recent past prove that. But women are subjected to greater scrutiny. And in a patriarchal society such as ours, that scrutiny often turns to judgement.

But, it's time we stop. No person, irrespective of their gender, should be defined by their relationship status. And women's achievements can not be reduced to their marital status. It's a simple enough thing to do - not like you need to break world records in cricket!