As we all know, Shah Rukh is well recognised for his love, but those who have met him personally know how tender-hearted he is. No wonder he has the license to effortlessly rule over our hearts. Sometimes the smallest of the gestures can make a callosal impact in someone's life.

As he celebrated his 56th birthday yesterday, Twitter got flooded with the stories of their 'mulakaat' with SRK and we haven't found anything more heartwarming today.

1. Talked to school kids at length about his life, treated them like peers, and apologised every time his phone rang. The man knows how to gel up across generations.

Here is my SRK story.Thought about this a long time before posting but if not now then never.

2001,I was in 6th grade,volunteering for a school newspaper called The Telegraph in Schools.SRK was in Kolkata for 'Asoka' .Me and a fellow journalist wanted to interview him! 1/n pic.twitter.com/3mShxgOtrQ — rudranix (@rudrani_dg) November 2, 2021

2. Talk about a man who values calibre!

Just another SRK anecdote.



From Arjun Gourisaria, co-director of ‘Sthaniya Sambaad’.



(Via Facebook) pic.twitter.com/l8l1jTz9vb — Zico Ghosh (@zico_gh0sh) November 2, 2021

3. A perfect blend of charm and generosity.

A decade ago I was reporting the red carpet event of Ra One in London. I was alone, with a collapsing tripod & stressed. @iamsrk was the last to walk. He looked at me, told me to relax & turn the view finder, framed my shot & held the mic. Happy birthday sir. It’s cool to be kind — Kajori Sen (@KajoriS) November 2, 2021

4. When he not only complimented Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, but met her mother and interacted with her despite having the busiest day at the launch.

Thread.

Years ago, when I sang Titli in Chennai Express, a superstar tagged me and said I sounded like love. If I remember right, it was the first time an actor, anywhere had said anything nice about my singing.

I remember laughing and crying at the same time. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 21, 2021

5. When he carefully chose return gifts for his crew after the film wrapped up and personally signed them. Most prized possession one could ever have.

Mr favourite SRK story was the first person account from my niece. She was an AD on ‘Fan’ and they were shooing in London. One day after wrap up, @iamsrk invited all the assistants, of all departments to his house for dinner. Only assistants. No seniors or HODs… so all the — Munish Bhardwaj (@MunishBhardwaj) October 21, 2021

6. When he appreciated the time and effort put in by those who waited for him, and apologised when he let them down. A true superstar.

I was to interview #ShahRukhKhan for a movie. After waiting for nearly two hours, and expecting a cancellation, we got to know the delay was because SRK was running high fever. He had already cancelled his studio visits to TV channels that day... — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) October 21, 2021

7. When he hugged the journalist saying 'Eid ke din handshake nahin karte, gale milte hain'.

I too have one SRK story. The special one of the many... pic.twitter.com/HRuiAY58YF — Namrata Joshi (@Namrata_Joshi) October 12, 2021

8. He expresses his smallest of the gestures so intensely. No one could ever match him.

So happy to read stories of how SRK has touched so many lives. I have a story to share too 🤭

On 2/11/17, I wished SRK, Happy Birthday & he said Thank you, God bless you & during the hand shake, He felt my hand shivering so he didn't leave my hand till I was on stage with him 😭 — Namma SRK Fan (@priteshpdedhia) October 21, 2021

9. Someone who treats strangers like family? Yes, That's Shah Rukh Khan for y'all.

Since everyone is sharing #SRK stories. I have mine too. As a young intern in the TimesGroup, I was there to cover my first ever @filmfare awards in the year 2005. I had an all access pass and I was super excited.The front row was full of A listers and the show was on full bloom. — Shilpi Dubey Pathak (@ShilpiDPathak) October 22, 2021

10. When Hansal Mehta had posted to have funds organised for a child who was suffering from a tumour and needed to undergo surgery. He said that Shah Rukh Khan stepped forward and quietly had the money transferred to the hospital, quite literally overnight. Baadshah for a reason!

Why @iamsrk is a superstar forever and why I love him. I’ve interacted with SRK thrice - once on twitter and on another occasion briefly at a party. The third time is why for me he will always be a true star. I was seeking help for a child who was.. pic.twitter.com/JSgnwnj24H — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 2, 2021

Shah Rukh knows it doesn't take a lot to be a good human being.