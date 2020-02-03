Recently, two instances where two different shooters opened fired at anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University and Shaheen Bagh came into light in Delhi where peaceful protests were taking place.

And, now with the recent threats and the increasing incidents of violence the orgainisers at Shaheen Bagh have decided to host “Artists Against Communalism.”

This event will feature a series of performances by musicians, rappers, poets, actors, comedians and other artists from across India that will take place between 2nd-7th February 2020.

Some of India's favourite artists like Prateek Kuhad, Peter Cat Recording Co., Lifafa, Shubha Mudgal, Aisi Taisi Democracy, Ankur Tewari, Madan Gopal Singh, Sumit Roy and Saba Azad will be performing at the event.

Other artists, poets and dancers include Sumangala Damodaran, Sabika Abbas Naqvi, Allstar Dance Studio, Moongphali, Naqaab Shetaalis, The Iyer Project, Dastango, Anam Zafar, Mehak Anand Collective, Anas Harjaayi, Yatish Chawla, Wethemove, Yasif & Saifullah, The Ethical Spectacle and Asmita Theatre Group.

Kusha Kapila has already performed at Shaheen Bagh yesterday (2nd February), where an interactive theater experience also took place.

The organisers at Shaheen Bagh are encouraging other artists, musicians and poets to join this awesome line-up.



So if you are an artist and if you wish to be part of this event you can get in touch with them through their Instagram account.

Recently, India's top comedians also organised a show in Mumbai on 30th January to raise funds for peaceful anti-CAA protests.

Let's unite for democracy! Spread the word.