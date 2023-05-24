Global star Priyanka Chopra has made another startling revelation about her time in Bollywood. This time her experience is something that made her leave the project just two days after she got on board. The actor revealed that this incident took place during the initial years of her Bollywood career, circa 2002 or 2003.

Speaking to The Zoe Report, Priyanka Chopra revealed, “I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy – obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time). I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?”

The actor was supposed to play the role of an undercover agent in the film. She didn’t name the director or the movie. She added that the filmmaker said this to her stylist in her presence. “It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, and what I contribute is not important,” said Priyanka Chopra.

She added that she left the project after two days and paid the production house the money that they had spent on her. Priyanka was recently seen in Citadel and Love Again, both of which received phenomenal responses. Coming to her Hindi projects, she was last seen in The White Tiger.

