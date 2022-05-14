Motherhood is a beautiful journey packed with some happy and tiring moments. Being the primary caregiver of the child, a woman undergoes a lot of discomfort and changes in her life.

Nonetheless, it takes great courage to give birth to a new life and definitely requires a lot of patience. Today, we decided to take a look at the roller-coaster of our Bollywood celebs and how motherhood turned out for them.

1. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. She named the little one Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In her latest Instagram post, she gave us a glimpse into her journey as a mother. Have a look:

2. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is the mother of two adorable children, named Jai and Gia. She welcomed the twins via surrogacy last year. The actor celebrated the children's first mother's day. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of the twins with her mother and talked about understanding motherhood.

3. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki named her little munchkin Sappho. We often see Kalki posting pictures of her daughter with some lovely captions. In this heartwarming post, Kalki sang a lullaby in a Bengali tune, and the little one is truly enjoying it.

4. Anushka Sharma

Anushka named her little one Vamika. In her post on Ashtami, Anushka wrote, "Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika."

5. Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma's Instagram gives us insights about motherhood and tries to normalise every aspect of it. Talking about how much she adores being a mother to Ava she wrote:

When she was firstborn. Uff I still can’t fully comprehend how something so perfect was formed in my womb and now is in my arms. She truly is magic.. and I just want to keep her close to my heart forever!

6. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is the mother of two, Jeh and Taimur. In her Instagram post on mother's day, Kareena wrote, "The length and breadth of my life."

Be it a wedding or a vacation, a picture with her sons is a must.



7. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is the mother of two, Mehr and Guriq Singh. This family picture where they are twinning in the red Christmas outfit is so wholesome.

Welcome to our crazy, chaotic, cheerful Christmas. This is all that a girl could wish for and more. Thank you, Santa, those years of leaving cookies and milk out worked. Merry Christmas from ours to yours.

8. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza named her son Avyaan. Taking the mother's day celebration to Instagram, she wrote, “A child gives birth to a mother."

Read more: From SRK To Kajol, Here Are 10 Parenting Lessons From Bollywood Celebs.